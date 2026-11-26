A British woman initially told police they had made a mistake when confronted with allegations her husband drugged and raped her. Nine men are on trial in Manchester over the abuse.

A British woman who believed she was in a loving and normal relationship told police they were mistaken when first confronted with allegations that her husband was drugging and raping her and inviting other men to take part.

Victim Initially Believed Police Were Mistaken

Her video evidence was filmed shortly after her husband was arrested and shown to a court on Wednesday. In the footage the woman told officers: I still cannot believe it is true and I think you have made a mistake. The husband initially denied the abuse but has since pleaded guilty to more than 60 offences. These include multiple counts of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, administering substances with intent to stupefy or overpower, and sharing intimate imagery.

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Nine men are now on trial in Manchester, northern England. Seven are accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of the woman at the couple's home. Two are on trial for non-contact offences, accused of encouraging the abuse online. Eight deny all the charges against them, while a ninth has admitted three offences but denies a further charge.

The husband is not being named to protect the wife's identity. The husband testified against the nine men on Thursday, saying through tears that he was speaking so he could tell the truth about what happened. The wife sat in another courtroom watching her husband's testimony through a video link, supported by more than a dozen family members and friends.

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Prosecutors said the husband lived a double life masked in respectability while sexually abusing his wife for more than 20 years. At first, prosecutors said, he took advantage of her when she had drunk enough to fall into a deep sleep. Later he used a cocktail of stupefying drugs to make sure she would not wake up during the abuse.

Husband Invited Men To Home For Abuse

But from 2023 the husband began inviting other men to their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, where prosecutors say they sexually abused her. The husband shared footage and photos of this with other men online who enjoyed the fact that the victim was asleep or unconscious and entirely unaware of what was being done to her, prosecutors said.

Asked by the prosecution on Friday about what he thought would have happened if she woke up during the abuse, the husband said: She would have contacted police. I do not know what would have happened. She would have been terrified and screamed. In the video evidence shown in court, the woman viewed pictures of the alleged offenders and was asked if she knew them or had consented to any sexual activity with them.

She repeatedly answered no. Facing her alleged abusers from the witness box, the woman rejected suggestions that the sex was consensual or that she was a willing participant in a game or role-play. She dismissed those ideas as rubbish. Earlier in the trial, prosecutors said the husband had extensively searched online about prescription drugs and the dangers of mixing them with alcohol.

When he was arrested, pipettes with a medicine used to treat sleeping problems were found in the couple's bedroom. The court heard that at certain doses the mixture of drugs and alcohol could have been lethal. The husband testified Thursday that one of the men on trial had serum that he said he had bought from China. He called it a sleep serum and said that he could send me some.

Drugs Found In Couple S Bedroom

He said it could make her unconscious. The husband's search history also included queries about so-called date rape drugs, the court heard, as well as erectile dysfunction. In her evidence, the wife said she had only been taking medicine prescribed by a doctor, including drugs for high blood pressure and cholesterol. In one of her first conversations with police, the woman described what she thought was a normal family life.

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We did things together, went out with other people, we have always had quite a lot of friends and a good social circle, she said. Many of the defendants met the husband on the swinging website Fabswingers before continuing their correspondence on other messaging apps, the court heard. The husband wrote on his Fabswingers profile that he wanted to try new and varied things. Married guy.

Wife is hot and cold these days so will rarely be joining me, he wrote, according to prosecutors. The husband also looked for men on fabguys.com, writing on his profile page there: Not much experience with guys. Like showing off my wife pics to other men. Ahead of the trial, three other men scheduled to appear in court pleaded guilty to offences against the woman.

Three Men Previously Pleaded Guilty

They include former youth football coach Karl Lindsay, 56, who pleaded guilty to non-contact offences of conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. Lindsay has also admitted three separate offences of making indecent images of children which came to light following his arrest. Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, pleaded guilty to assault by penetration and Graham Brougham, 74, of Cheshire, pleaded guilty to rape.

On Monday, Robert Stewart, 70, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. He denied a fourth charge of conspiracy to rape. Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, Scotland, was the first man to plead guilty in relation to offences against the woman at an earlier hearing in February and has not stood trial. He admitted conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent.

He also admitted one count of assault by penetration. The jury last week heard that Fotheringham sent tablets hidden in a signed Sting CD cover to the husband to drug his wife. Another man, 59-year-old Tommy Golden, also pleaded guilty this week to sexually assaulting the same woman in June 2025. He was identified and charged later than the other men and is not part of the Manchester trial.

Protesters stood outside the entrance of Minshull Street Crown Court as the group of men stand trial charged with serious sexual offences against the same woman.