Russell Brand jailed 10.5 years for rape as UK police assess new reports

British police are assessing further reports about Russell Brand after he was jailed for 10.5 years for rape and sexual assault. A former girlfriend said she had called police about him in 2014.

British police said on Tuesday that detectives are assessing a number of new reports about comedian Russell Brand after he was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on Monday by a U.K. judge, who called him a sexual predator. Brand was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. He had denied all the charges and said he never had non-consensual sex. A judge sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in jail on Monday.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assaults

Russell Brand Faces New Rape Allegations

The sentencing followed a trial that drew intense public attention in Britain. After Brand was found guilty, detectives said they were investigating two other rape allegations, including one involving a girl who was 16 at the time. London's police chief said at the time that more women were expected to come forward. Police said on Tuesday that others have now done so.

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Several people have contacted the investigation team during and since the trial to provide information or report a potential criminal allegation, a police spokesperson said. Detectives are assessing this information as part of their ongoing enquiries, the spokesperson added. The new reports are being reviewed but no additional charges have been announced. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and a Hollywood film star, had denied all allegations against him.

A former girlfriend of Brand, Jemima Goldsmith, wrote on X on Monday that she had called the police about him during an altercation at her house in 2014. She said she had not pressed any charges. I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice, she said. The statement added another account to the allegations surrounding Brand.

Brand Career And Katy Perry Marriage

Brand rose to prominence in Britain hosting a spin-off show to Big Brother on Channel 4. During the 2000s, he became a regular fixture on television and radio, and went on to star in a number of films, including Get Him to the Greek. In 2010 he married U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, a relationship that he told his trial had brought him staggering fame. The marriage ended after 14 months.

In recent years he moved away from the mainstream. The case has prompted police to examine additional information from the public. Police said the investigation team received contacts during and after the trial. Detectives are working through that material.

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The force has not said how many new reports it has received or what they involve. Brand was sentenced on Monday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault offences spanning 2004 to 2009. Support resources are available for people affected by sexual assault or trauma. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.

The Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines are available 24/7 at 1-866-925-4419 or 1-800-721-0066. The Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line is available 24/7 at 1-416-597-8808. The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-833-900-1010.

Trans Lifeline is available at 1-877-330-6366. The Suicide Crisis Helpline can be reached by call or text at 988, 24/7. The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members can be reached at 1-844-750-1648. People can also read about their rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.