British police state that a substance released at Don Toliver's Manchester concert was linked to organized robbery attempts. No arrests have been made as investigations continue into the incident.

LONDON - British police said on Friday that the release of an unknown substance during a concert by rapper Don Toliver in Manchester earlier this week is linked to attempts to commit robberies on the night of the event.

Greater Manchester Police did not provide any evidence and did not identify the substance released at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Sunday night. The incident resulted in 89 people requiring medical checks for eye and respiratory irritation. One person was taken to hospital for further observation. The 12,000 people present were evacuated soon after the incident occurred.

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Police Investigate Substance Release

Police were called to the venue around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Reports initially indicated that people had been affected by a substance believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said something similar had occurred at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe.

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He noted that police are in contact with authorities involved in those other investigations. Harding emphasized the organized nature of the crime. So far, we suspect that a small group of organized criminals targeted people in the crowd to commit a series of robberies on the night. No arrests have been made.

Harding said detectives are sifting through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV. Police are looking to find more than 100 people at the concert to help with enquiries. Co-op Live, which opened in 2024, is about 3.2 kilometres from Manchester Arena. That arena is where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Don Toliver Grammy Nominations

Harding acknowledged the emotional impact of the recent event. What happened on Sunday night and the imagery on our TVs and online will bring back painful memories of 2017. The connection to past tragedies has heightened public concern. Toliver, whose music blends trap and R&B, is nominated in five categories for this year's Grammy Awards.

He is nominated in categories including best new artist. He also features on the soundtrack to the new Grand Theft Auto game. The Associated Press