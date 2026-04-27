British Open Returns to Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2028

The Open Championship will be held at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2028, ending a 16-year wait for the historic course to host golf’s oldest major. The tournament dates are set for August 3-6 to avoid a clash with the Los Angeles Olympics.

The prestigious British Open Championship is set to return to Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2028, bringing the historic tournament back to the famed Fylde links after a 16-year absence.

This announcement marks a significant moment for golf enthusiasts and the northwest England region, as Royal Lytham & St. Annes prepares to host the Open Championship for the 12th time since its inaugural hosting in 1926. The course holds a special place in golfing history, having witnessed numerous iconic moments and legendary champions.

Bobby Jones secured victory in that very first Open held at Royal Lytham, establishing the course’s reputation as a challenging and rewarding test for the world’s best golfers. More recently, Ernie Els claimed the coveted claret jug in 2012, a victory etched in memory due to the dramatic final-round collapse of Adam Scott, who suffered bogeys on his last four holes, ultimately finishing just one stroke behind Els.

The 2012 championship remains a poignant example of the unpredictable nature of links golf and the pressure cooker environment of the Open Championship. The decision to schedule the 2028 Open Championship from August 3rd to 6th represents a strategic move by the R&A, the governing body of golf, to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Olympic tournament taking place at the Los Angeles Games that same summer.

This careful planning ensures that golf fans can fully enjoy both major sporting events without having to choose between them. Mark Darbon, the chief executive of the R&A, has lauded Royal Lytham & St. Annes as “one of golf’s most cherished and historic venues,” highlighting the course’s enduring appeal and its contribution to the rich tapestry of the Open Championship.

The layout of the course, characterized by its undulating fairways, deep bunkers, and challenging greens, consistently tests the skills and mental fortitude of players. Its proximity to the Irish Sea also introduces the element of unpredictable weather, adding another layer of complexity to the competition. The course demands precision, strategic thinking, and a degree of resilience from those who attempt to conquer it.

Looking ahead, the British Open will continue its rotation through some of the world’s most celebrated links courses. This year, the championship will be held at Royal Birkdale, known for its dramatic dunes and challenging layout. In 2027, the tournament will return to the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews, often referred to as the “Home of Golf.

” The return to Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2028 further solidifies the Open Championship’s commitment to showcasing the best of links golf and providing a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide. The anticipation is already building for the 2028 edition, as golfers and spectators alike look forward to witnessing another chapter in the Open Championship’s storied history unfold on the hallowed grounds of Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

The course’s challenging nature and historical significance promise a compelling competition, and the 2028 Open is poised to be a memorable event for all involved. The R&A’s continued investment in these historic venues ensures that the Open Championship will remain a cornerstone of the golfing calendar for generations to come





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