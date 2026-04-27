British Columbia to Implement New Gun Regulations Targeting Extortion and Closing Legal Loopholes

New provincial gun regulations in British Columbia, effective this fall, aim to curb extortion-related shootings and address loopholes in federal laws that have been exploited by criminals. The regulations include a ban on firing from vehicles, stricter rules for transporting firearms, and restrictions on the sale of imitation weapons to minors.

British Columbia is set to implement comprehensive new gun regulations this fall, a culmination of nine years of development aimed at addressing vulnerabilities in existing federal laws that have been exploited by criminal organizations, particularly those involved in a recent surge of extortion-related shootings.

These regulations, stemming from the Firearm Violence Prevention Act originally passed in 2021, represent a significant step towards bolstering public safety and providing law enforcement with enhanced tools to combat gun violence. The core of the new legislation focuses on closing loopholes that have allowed criminals to operate with relative impunity, specifically targeting practices used in extortion schemes where perpetrators fire weapons from moving vehicles and then disseminate videos of the attacks online.

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger emphasized that the regulations are designed to disrupt the activities of organized crime groups and protect communities from harm. A key component of the new rules is a prohibition on discharging firearms from vehicles, directly addressing the tactic employed in the escalating wave of extortion incidents.

Furthermore, the legislation establishes a new offence for illegally transporting firearms in a vehicle, regardless of ownership. This provision aims to counter the tactic of using rental cars or vehicles registered to associates to evade detection and prosecution. The regulations also extend to imitation and low-velocity firearms – including BB guns, pellet guns, and airsoft guns – mandating their secure storage during transport. This measure is intended to prevent these items from being misused or easily converted into functional weapons.

Attorney General Niki Sharma highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement in prosecuting gun-related offences, citing the high evidentiary standards required under the Criminal Code and the federal Firearms Act. She explained that criminals frequently exploit loopholes by claiming ignorance of the presence of firearms or attributing ownership to others, hindering successful prosecutions. The new provincial offences are designed to overcome these obstacles and provide a more direct pathway to confiscation and destruction of illegally used firearms.

The legislation also addresses the accessibility of imitation and low-velocity firearms to minors, prohibiting their sale to individuals under the age of 18. This includes not only traditional BB, pellet, and airsoft guns but also items like lighters designed to resemble firearms, recognizing the potential for these objects to be mistaken for genuine weapons.

The development of these regulations involved extensive consultations over five years, aiming to balance the need for enhanced public safety with the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Minister Krieger stressed the importance of ensuring continued safe access for responsible gun owners while simultaneously cracking down on criminal activity.

The act, born from a 2017 task force report on illegal firearms, is expected to come into effect on October 1st, providing police with a new framework for addressing gun violence and disrupting the operations of extortionists and other organized crime groups. The regulations are not intended to replace existing federal laws but rather to complement them, filling gaps and providing additional tools for law enforcement to effectively combat gun-related crime in British Columbia.

The province believes this multi-faceted approach will significantly enhance public safety and deter future criminal activity





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