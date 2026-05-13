British Columbia Supreme Court Judge Finds Former Mountie Not Guilty of Coercion on Behalf of Chinese Government

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has found former Mountie William Majcher not guilty of acting on behalf of the Chinese government in a plan to coerce a multimillionaire to return to China to face fraud charges. The Crown had accused Majcher of acting as a “proxy” for Chinese authorities, but Justice Martha Devlin found doubt in the nature and extent of his actions.

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has found former Mountie William Majcher not guilty of acting on behalf of the Chinese government in a plan to coerce a multimillionaire to return to China to face fraud charges.

Justice Martha Devlin says she has doubt about the nature and extent of Majcher's actions and the Crown has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed any of the alleged acts. The Crown had accused the former RCMP officer of acting as a “proxy” for Chinese authorities as he prepared to convince the Canadian resident to return to China in 2017, an allegation brought under Canada's security legislation.

Majcher's lawyer, Ian Donaldson, said in closing remarks last month that the Crown's case against his client was “purely circumstantial. ” Donaldson said there was no proof his client was targeting Vancouver real estate mogul Kevin Sun, based on an email that the Crown said was a central piece of evidence.

The trial revealed details of RCMP co-operation with Chinese police, and how three Chinese police officials allegedly went “missing” for six hours during an RCMP-escorted visit to Vancouver in 2018 — setting off concerns they could be trying to illicitly repatriate someone. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mayo 13, 2026. Darryl Greer, The Canadian Pres





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British Columbia Supreme Court William Majcher Chinese Government Coercion Security Legislation RCMP Chinese Police Missing Repatriation Vancouver Real Estate Mogul Kevin Sun Email

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