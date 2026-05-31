British Columbia Stands Alone as Last Province Allowing Cigarette Sales in Pharmacies

An anti-smoking advocate challenges British Columbia's unique policy permitting tobacco sales in drugstores, a practice banned in every other Canadian province, sparking debate over public health contradictions and corporate influence.

A persistent advocate is challenging British Columbia's unique status as the only Canadian province still permitting cigarette sales in drugstores, a policy that stands in stark contrast to the rest of the country.

Ontario initiated a ban on tobacco sales in pharmacies back in 1994, and every other province and territory has subsequently adopted similar prohibitions, with Manitoba becoming the final holdout before implementing its own ban in 2013, leaving B.C. isolated. Leo Levasseur, an anti-smoking champion who has personally lost three individuals to smoking-related illnesses, including his father who suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, has been questioning this policy for more than ten years.

His core argument highlights the contradiction inherent in pharmacies that receive public funding for smoking cessation programs while simultaneously selling the very product those programs aim to eliminate. The issue recently resurfaced in the provincial legislature when Saanich North and the Islands Green MLA Rob Botterell inquired about it during question period, having previously corresponded with the health minister on Levasseur's behalf last year.

Health Minister Josie Osborne defended the government's position during a tense exchange, stating that B.C. maintains the lowest smoking rate in Canada, at 8.7 percent according to the 2022 Canadian Tobacco and Nicotine Survey, compared to the national average of 10.9 percent. She emphasized that pharmacies are crucial providers of smoking cessation aids and counselling, arguing that physical access to pharmacists supports vital conversations about quitting.

Osborne also pointed to the province's legal actions against tobacco corporations, which have yielded substantial settlements reinvested into healthcare. However, Levasseur dismissed this response, calling it "empty words" and criticizing the refusal to change the policy despite the commitment to reducing tobacco harm. The debate underscores a clash between public health goals and the practicalities of retail within healthcare settings. The regulatory landscape in B.C. adds another layer to this conflict.

The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia previously considered amending its bylaws to prohibit tobacco sales outright, but this initiative faced significant opposition from major retail pharmacy chains. These corporations argued the college was exceeding its authority, leading to the proposal's ultimate abandonment. The college has since expressed openness to collaborating with the provincial government on regulatory changes should the government show interest.

Currently, London Drugs stands as the last major pharmacy chain in B.C. that continues to sell tobacco products. The company acknowledges the harms of smoking but asserts that selling cigarettes in stores with pharmacists provides a critical opportunity for intervention, pairing purchases with access to cessation counselling and quit aids.

In contrast, Loblaw, which operates Shoppers Drug Mart, ceased tobacco sales over five years ago, while Rexall did not respond to inquiries. Unfazed by corporate and government resistance, Levasseur vows to continue his advocacy, declaring this his cause and insisting that change must occur. The story of his relentless pursuit highlights the ongoing tension between commercial interests, regulatory inertia, and public health imperatives in Canada's westernmost province





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British Columbia Pharmacy Tobacco Ban Leo Levasseur Anti-Smoking Advocacy Josie Osborne Health Minister London Drugs Tobacco Sales Canadian Smoking Cessation Policy

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