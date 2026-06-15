British Columbia's Snowpack Drops Far Below Normal Ahead of Wildfire Season

Measurements show that snowpack levels in British Columbia are significantly below normal as the province heads into wildfire season, raising concerns about heightened fire risk and dry conditions.

British Columbia is facing significantly reduced snowpack levels as the region approaches the critical wildfire season. Measurements indicate that snow accumulation is far below the historical averages, raising concerns about increased fire risk .

The provincial government has urged caution and preparedness, with officials noting that the dry conditions could lead to a prolonged and severe wildfire campaign. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to review evacuation plans and take steps to protect their properties. The situation underscores the growing impact of climate variability on seasonal weather patterns and resource management





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Snowpack Wildfire British Columbia Climate Seasonal Drought Fire Risk

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