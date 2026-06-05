British Columbia Review Board Grants Conditional Discharge to Man Found Not Criminally Responsible for Killing Three Children

The BC Review Board allowed Allan Schoenborn, found not criminally responsible for the 2008 murders of his three children, a conditional discharge with strict supervision, sparking outrage from victims' families and political critics over public‑safety risks.

The British Columbia Review Board has issued a conditional discharge for Allan Schoenborn , the man found not criminally responsible for the 2008 first‑degree murders of his three children in Merritt, B.C.

The board's ruling, which took effect on Tuesday, allows Schoenborn to reside in a supervised community setting while continuing his treatment at a psychiatric clinic. Under the conditions of the discharge he is prohibited from possessing any firearm or weapon, from consuming alcohol, cannabis or any prohibited substance, and must submit to regular drug and alcohol testing. He is also barred from any direct or indirect contact with three individuals identified only by their initials in the decision.

Should the board determine that he poses a greater risk, he can be recalled to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam at any time. Family representatives expressed shock and disappointment at the decision, describing it as "baffling" and as evidence of systemic shortcomings in both mental‑health and criminal‑justice arenas.

Dave Teixeira, who speaks for the parents of the slain children, warned that Schoenborn's history of violent behaviour and his apparent reluctance to engage in substance‑abuse counselling represent a public‑safety concern, especially because the conditional discharge would permit him to live in the Vancouver area without constant supervision.

"Allan Schoenborn is more evil than he is ill. He is more concerned with getting freedom than getting better," Teixeira said in a phone interview. He also noted that Schoenborn has been living in a psychiatric facility for the past year, and that the board's order requires him to "keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

" Legal experts clarified the distinctions between absolute and conditional discharge in the context of individuals found not criminally responsible. Professor Isabel Grant of the University of British Columbia explained that a conditional discharge signals the board's assessment that the individual still presents a measurable risk, whereas an absolute discharge would be granted only if the person is deemed no longer a threat to public safety.

Grant highlighted that the adult psychiatric director has discretion over the specific placement of Schoenborn and is not obligated to disclose those details publicly. She also pointed out that the board will continue to conduct regular reviews of Schoenborn's status until such time that an absolute discharge might be considered. The decision has provoked a strong reaction on social media and among political figures. Former B.C.

Conservative Party leader John Rustad called for Schoenborn to remain locked away, asserting that the NDP government's policies enable dangerous individuals to gradually regain freedom even after committing the most heinous crimes. Critics argue that the conditional discharge is not a trivial administrative step but a stage that could lead to greater liberty for someone convicted of the murder of three children.

In addition, the case has revived discussion about recent legislation aimed at preventing convicted serious offenders from changing their names-Schoenborn adopted the alias Ken John Johnson in 2021, prompting the province to tighten name‑change rules. The Board's ruling also stipulated that Schoenborn must avoid any contact with the three persons referenced by initials, and that he will be subject to ongoing psychiatric assessment.

The decision underscores ongoing tensions between public safety concerns, the rights of individuals found not criminally responsible, and the challenges of managing long‑term risk in the community. The case remains a focal point for debate over mental‑health treatment, criminal responsibility, and the balance between rehabilitation and protection of society. In related news, authorities in Terrace, B.C. , have classified a recent bowling‑alley fire as suspicious and have identified persons of interest, although this development is unrelated to the Schoenborn case





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British Columbia Review Board Allan Schoenborn Conditional Discharge Not Criminally Responsible Mental Health Law

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