British Columbia is removing SOGI materials from provincial websites and schools immediately, as the Conservative government moves to involve parents in lessons.

The British Columbia government is removing all sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) materials from provincial websites and education resources, effective immediately. Premier Lorne Doerkson's new Conservative government announced the move on Wednesday, describing it as part of a broader commitment to involve parents in decisions about what their children are learning.

The announcement follows a Conservative campaign promise to repeal the province's SOGI 123 program. The Conservatives were sworn in last week with 63 confirmed seats in the B.C. legislature after defeating David Eby's NDP government in the October general election.

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Core Details of the SOGI Materials Removal

The province says it will no longer provide schools with learning materials related to sexual orientation and gender identity. The government is also directing the Ministry of Education and Child Care to work with school districts to remove existing materials from classrooms.

SOGI 123 was designed to make schools more inclusive and safer for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The province's decision reverses that program's role in the public school system, and it applies to both provincial websites and education resources.

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The government has framed the change as a direct response to the campaign pledge. Officials have not described a separate review process in the announcement, and the removal is taking effect immediately rather than at the start of a future school year.

Premier and Education Minister Explain Their Positions

Premier Lorne Doerkson argued that parents are responsible for their children and should have a say in what those children are taught. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Doerkson said that SOGI had become a lightning rod of division in British Columbia.

Doerkson added that the debate had pulled attention away from what schools are there to do. The premier said the government was acting now to reset that conversation and to bring parents back into it.

Education Minister Lynne Block said the province will strengthen measures to ensure all students feel safe in schools. At the same time, Block said the government will shift its focus toward core academic skills.

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In a separate statement, Block said that parents have told the government they want schools concentrating on the basics. Block identified strong numeracy, literacy and critical thinking skills as what students need to succeed, and said that is where the ministry's focus will be.

Impact on Schools and What Comes Next

For families and school districts, the immediate consequence is that the Ministry of Education and Child Care will work with districts to take existing sexual orientation and gender identity materials out of schools. Teachers and administrators will therefore lose access to provincially supplied resources on those subjects.

Students across the province will see the policy shift in classrooms as the province concentrates on numeracy, literacy and critical thinking. The government has said it will still strengthen safety measures for all students, so the emphasis on core skills runs alongside that commitment.

The next steps are the ministry's work with school districts to remove existing materials and the enforcement of the no-longer-provided learning resources. The government has not announced a specific timeline for completing those removals beyond the effective immediately directive.