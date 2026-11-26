Environment Canada says 469 millimetres of rain fell on Effingham Island in British Columbia in just over two days, prompting evacuation alerts on Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says a weather station on Effingham Island, west of Vancouver Island, recorded 469 millimetres of rain in just over two days as British Columbia continues to be soaked by wet weather. According to a weather summary provided by the federal agency, the rain fell from 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The report was first published by The Canadian Press on November 26, 2026.

The Effingham Island figure is one of several high readings across the west coast. The Environment Canada summary also lists 261 millimetres at the Kennedy Lake station, east of Ucluelet, over the same period, and 110 millimetres at Estevan Point on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Also read Coastal Flooding Alerts and State of Emergency Issued for British Columbia

How the Storms and High Tides Are Driving the Flood Risk

Heavy rain is not the only problem facing coastal communities in British Columbia. Environment Canada reports that rain and strong gusts are arriving at the same time as the year's highest tides, which increases the risk of flooding along the south coast and across Vancouver Island.

Much of the province's south coast and Vancouver Island are under flood, wind and rainfall warnings. Officials have described the combination of rainfall, wind and tides as a set of conditions that can quickly worsen in low-lying and river-adjacent areas.

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The weather pattern is being shaped by a series of storms. The provincial river forecast centre says the final storm in the series is described as potent and is expected to bring moderate to heavy precipitation into Thursday, November 27, 2026, which means conditions may not ease immediately after the current rainfall totals.

Evacuation Alerts and Flood Watches Across Vancouver Island

Late on Wednesday, November 25, the Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay issued Evacuation Alerts. An evacuation alert is a warning that residents should be ready to leave on short notice if conditions change.

The provincial river forecast centre issued a flood watch for eastern Vancouver Island. It also issued high streamflow advisories for the rest of the island, which signal that rivers and streams are carrying elevated water levels and may continue to rise as the rain arrives.

The provincial agency's warnings cover a wide area, so residents across the island are being asked to pay attention to updates from local authorities and the forecast centre rather than relying on rainfall totals from a single station.

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What Drivers and Coastal Residents Should Do Next

The Transportation Ministry has advised drivers to check road conditions before travelling through coastal areas because of the risk of flooding. Travellers planning trips across the affected region should confirm routes before leaving.

Residents in the Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay should follow instructions from their local governments while the Evacuation Alerts remain in effect. Flood watches and high streamflow advisories on Vancouver Island are expected to remain relevant through the final storm forecast for Thursday, November 27, 2026.