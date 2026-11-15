British Columbia Premier-Designate Lorne Doerkson Condemns The Theft Of Jesus Statue

Lorne Doerkson denounces the theft of a copper Jesus statue from St. John Paul II Academy. Police investigate the November 11 incident as the community raises funds for replacement.

British Columbia premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has publicly condemned the theft of a life-sized copper statue of Jesus Christ from the courtyard of St. John Paul II Academy in Surrey. Speaking on social media on Saturday, Doerkson described the removal of the religious artifact as a disgraceful act targeting a community of faith and a local educational institution.

Doerkson Calls Theft Disgraceful Act

Doerkson emphasized that such criminal behavior wounds an entire Christian community and has no place in the province. His statement arrived shortly after school officials confirmed the sculpture was sliced from its base, leaving only the damaged foundation behind in the school courtyard.

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Dr. Joseph King Reveals Theft Details

Dr. Joseph King, chair of the school board, first reported the incident on November 11 after discovering the damage. King stated that an individual used a saw to cut the statue from its premises during the night or early morning, disfiguring the beautiful work of art for reasons he did not understand.

Surrey Police Investigate The Incident

The Surrey Police Service confirmed an active investigation into the theft, having reviewed surveillance video provided by the school. Sgt. Ali Gailus reported that an extensive initial search for suspects or vehicles yielded negative results, though the inquiry remains ongoing as authorities gather further evidence.

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Significance Of The Last Supper Installation

The stolen sculpture was a central component of an art installation titled The Last Supper, which featured twelve empty seats symbolizing the disciples before the crucifixion. The GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 for replacement highlights that the copper value was secondary to the spiritual significance of representing Jesus Christ and his presence.

Community Response And Replacement Efforts

The school community has launched an online fundraising campaign to replace the statue, asserting that love is stronger than hatred. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Surrey Police Service immediately to assist with the investigation.