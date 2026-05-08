British Columbia Ministry Starts Dewatering Landslide on Old Fort Road

The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation has started dewatering a landslide on Old Fort Road, south of Fort St. John, B.C., which has been causing disruptions to residents in the community for weeks. The road was closed to traffic on April 6 after a landslide occurred at the height of the Fish Creek Watershed Project reported by the ministry. The Canadian Press provides news coverage, pictures, video, and other multimedia content to media organizations across Canada and around the world. Founded in 1917.

CHEK Livestream A landslide on Old Fort Road , about five kilometres south of Fort St. John, B.C. is shown in this undated handout photo. British Columbia 's Ministry of Transportation says workers have started draining water from a landslide in the province’s northeast that has forced residents out of their homes for weeks.

An update on the slide blocking the road into Old Fort says the maintenance contractors began “dewatering” of the slide on Thursday. It says movement of the mass is “minimal,” but there’s a risk of the slide being reactivated as water continues to enter from above the slope, saturating unstable material. The ministry says it will establish a temporary access route when monitoring confirms the drainage measures are working, but there’s no timeline for when that could happen.

An evacuation order was issued on April 20 after Old Fort, which has about 150 residents, was hit by its third landslide since 2018, The government estimates the overall slide area at about 400 metres wide and has previously said the only road in and out of the community was moved by more than 100 metres. The ministry says it is securing equipment and materials so work can begin without delay when conditions allow.

The Canadian Press (CP) is a national news agency that provides news coverage, pictures, video, and other multimedia content to media organizations across Canada and around the world. Founded in 1917..





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British Columbia Landslide Old Fort Road Dewatering Canadian Press

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Landslide causes damage to Old Fort Road in B.C.The landslide, which occurred near a forestry sector, has resulted in the closing of a part of the road. The latest news update also highlights the urgent need to repair the affected area to ensure the safety of the public.

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