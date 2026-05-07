British Columbia Invests $1 Million in Lightning Prevention Technology to Combat Wildfires

The British Columbia government is funding field tests for a Vancouver company’s technology that aims to predict and prevent lightning strikes, a leading cause of wildfires in the province. Skyward Wildfire Technologies uses AI and specialized materials to reduce lightning risks, offering a potential breakthrough in wildfire prevention.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is investing up to $1 million to field-test cutting-edge technology developed by a Vancouver-based company, Skyward Wildfire Technologies, designed to predict and prevent lightning strikes that could ignite wildfires.

The company’s innovative approach involves releasing a specialized material, described as a silica or basalt fiber with an aluminum nano-coating, into high-risk storm clouds. This material facilitates the redistribution of electrical charge within the cloud, effectively neutralizing the buildup that leads to dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. The initiative is part of a broader effort to combat wildfires, which have increasingly threatened communities and ecosystems across the province. The B.C.

Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth announced that the funding, delivered through Innovate BC, will support Skyward’s use of artificial intelligence to identify areas at elevated risk of lightning-induced wildfires. Lightning has been a primary cause of wildfires in British Columbia, accounting for approximately 70 percent of blazes and 97 percent of the total area burned in 2024. The field tests aim to evaluate whether Skyward’s technology meets B.C.

’s stringent wildfire prevention standards, with potential applications extending beyond the province to other regions in Canada and internationally. According to Skyward’s website, while the concept of lightning suppression dates back to the 1960s, recent advancements have enabled precise deployment of the technology only in areas and at times when a fire risk is imminent.

The company emphasizes that its lightning-reduction material is non-toxic, inert, and environmentally friendly, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fire suppression methods such as aerial fire retardant drops or the uncontrolled spread of wildfire smoke. The Canadian Press reported on this development on May 7, 2026, highlighting the province’s proactive stance in leveraging technology to mitigate wildfire risks





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Wildfire Prevention Lightning Suppression AI Technology Environmental Sustainability British Columbia

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B.C. invests $1 million in 'lightning reduction' technology in bid to reduce firesVANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is investing up to $1 million on field-testing new technology from a Vancouver company that aims to both predict and prevent lightning that may trigger wildfires.

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