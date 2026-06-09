British Columbia Introduces Online Knowledge Test for Learner's Licence

The province of British Columbia has launched an online option for the Class 7 learner's licence knowledge test, enabling aspiring drivers to take the exam remotely from home. This initiative, part of ICBC's modernization program, applies to passenger vehicle and motorcycle licences but exempts commercial vehicle applicants, who must still test in person. Successful online test-takers must still visit an office for identity verification, vision screening, and photo.

Beginning Tuesday, the government of British Columbia has implemented a new online option for the Class 7 learner's licence knowledge test, allowing aspiring drivers to complete the exam from the comfort of their own homes.

This initiative, announced by B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma at an ICBC licensing office in Burnaby, is designed to increase accessibility and convenience, particularly for individuals residing in rural and remote communities. The online testing system applies specifically to knowledge tests for passenger vehicles (Class 5) and motorcycles (Class 6). Those seeking a commercial vehicle licence, however, must continue to take the knowledge test in person at an authorized ICBC driver licensing office.

The change is part of a broader modernization program undertaken by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) aimed at enhancing digital services and improving customer experience. According to official statements, the online exam is identical in content and difficulty to the in-person version, consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions with a required passing score of 40 correct answers.

To maintain exam integrity, applicants must use a desktop or laptop computer equipped with a functioning webcam and a stable, secure internet connection; the test cannot be taken on a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. Despite the remote administration of the knowledge component, all successful candidates are still required to visit a physical ICBC office to complete mandatory in-person steps.

These steps include verifying their identity with appropriate documentation, undergoing a vision screening, and having their photograph taken for the eventual issuance of the learner'slicence card. ICBC President and CEO Jason McDaniel emphasized that moving the knowledge test online represents a foundational step in a larger digital transformation for driver licensing in the province.

He indicated that future phases of the modernization effort may include online processes for licence renewals and replacements for both B.C. driver's licences and British Columbia Identification Cards (BCID), with these advanced services tentatively targeted for rollout starting in 2027. The overarching goal, as stated by ICBC, is to place customers at the center of all service improvements by increasing choice, reducing wait times for in-person appointments like road tests, and optimizing the use of physical office resources.

This development reflects a growing trend across Canadian provinces to leverage technology for government service delivery, aiming to make licensing procedures more flexible while still upholding safety and security standards. The online testing platform is expected to alleviate congestion at busy ICBC offices, thereby freeing up staff and appointment slots for services that cannot be performed virtually.

For new drivers, especially those who face challenges traveling to a testing center due to distance or limited transportation options, the home-based option eliminates a significant barrier. However, some concerns may arise regarding the technical requirements, such as the need for reliable internet and a suitable computer, which could potentially exclude certain demographics. The government and ICBC have likely considered such accessibility issues and may offer guidance or alternatives where necessary.

Overall, this change signifies a progressive shift in how British Columbia approaches driver education and licensing, aligning with contemporary digital expectations while balancing the necessity for verified identity confirmation and health-related vision checks that require physical presence. The move is anticipated to be welcomed by many prospective drivers but will also be monitored for its operational success and impact on overall licensing throughput





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British Columbia ICBC Driver Licensing Online Knowledge Test Learner's Licence Digital Services Modernization Remote Testing Niki Sharma Jason Mcdaniel

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