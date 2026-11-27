Squamish residents face sewer restrictions as flood risks remain. B.C. River Forecast Centre issues new warnings while local emergencies continue across the coast.

Flood warnings have officially been lifted across the coastal regions of British Columbia, signaling a temporary end to the most severe weather threats. However, significant risks remain as communities continue to manage the complex aftermath of the storm. The District of Squamish, which declared a state of local emergency earlier this week due to high tides and potential flooding, has issued new directives to residents. The local government is asking citizens to strictly limit indoor water usage until further notice. This measure is critical for managing sewer flows during a period when the infrastructure is already strained.

Squamish Implements Water Restrictions Amid Storm Aftermath

The District of Squamish continues to expect more rainfall that will directly impact the sewer system. These additional showers will coincide with peak busy periods, creating a compounding effect on local utilities. Authorities note that while there were reports of localized flooding throughout the town, tidal water peaked on Thursday. Flood protection measures implemented by the district have made a significant difference in mitigating the worst impacts of the rising waters.

Also read Coastal Flooding Alerts and State of Emergency Issued for British Columbia

Provincial Weather Alerts And Forecast Updates

Much of the province's coastal region was drenched with heavy rain and strong winds in recent days. When combined with king tides, these weather patterns led to flooding in low-lying areas and along the coast. While warnings have dropped in many areas, a flood warning from the B.C. River Forecast Centre remains in place for central Vancouver Island. Additionally, lower flood watches and high streamflow advisories have been upgraded for the rest of Vancouver Island and much of the south coast.

Evacuations And Park Closures In Nanaimo Region

In the Regional District of Nanaimo, where multiple properties were ordered evacuated this week, officials are taking further precautionary steps. Authorities have announced the closure of the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve and French Creek Community Park. These closures are due to severe conditions that continue to pose safety risks to the public. The decision reflects the ongoing concern regarding water levels and structural integrity in these specific areas.

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Long Term Recovery Challenges For Coastal Communities

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds, and king tides created a perfect storm for coastal infrastructure. Sewer systems are particularly vulnerable to the influx of water during peak usage times. Residents in affected areas must remain vigilant as the region transitions from immediate emergency response to long-term recovery. The state of local emergency declared by Squamish highlights the severity of the situation and the need for continued cooperation from the public.

Official Reporting And Date Context

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026. The date marks a critical point in the ongoing weather event, as officials assess the long term impacts of the flooding. Communities across British Columbia are now focused on ensuring that water systems remain functional while waiting for additional weather updates. The coordinated effort between local governments and forecast centers remains essential for managing the ongoing risks.