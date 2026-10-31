Karl Bushby Nears Finish of 28-Year Walk Home to Hull on Monday

British adventurer Karl Bushby is about 50 kilometres from finishing a 28-year, 50,000-kilometre walk home to his mother in Hull. He is due to arrive Monday after crossing four continents on foot.

MARKET RASEN, England - Karl Bushby has spent 28 years walking home, and as he approaches the finish Monday, it is not clear he is ready for the audacious journey to end.

He was walking near Market Rasen in Lincolnshire, England, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, on the final stretch of his walk around the world to his mother's home in Hull. Pushing a cart loaded with camping gear up a busy country road in northern England about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the finish line, Bushby was uncertain of the future. He is anxious about the prospect of living in his mom's basement and facing an identity crisis.

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Karl Bushby Anticipates Life After Journey

My purpose and reason for living is about to end, he said. It is going to be difficult trying to blend back into a society that you just do not know anymore. Bushby, 57, was just shy of 30 when he entered the unknown at the tip of South America on Nov. 1, 1998. Since then, he has walked 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometres) across four continents.

He navigated shifting ice over the Bering Strait and swam, a generous description of his technique, across the Caspian Sea and English Channel. He has battled almost every type of element and terrain imaginable through 30 foreign countries. Swampy jungle, scorching desert and frozen tundra slowed him down. Mountains of red tape helped turn what was supposed to be a 12-year trek into the epic he has dubbed the Goliath Expedition.

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It has taken nearly three times as long for Bushby to return to his mother, Angela, in Hull, as it took the hero in The Odyssey to make it back to his wife, Penelope, in Ithaca. Odysseus was a bit of an amateur, Bushby quipped. But, you know, I will cut him some slack. I have not met any giant Cyclops.

The real world provided plenty of menaces of its own. There was a standoff with a polar bear. He floated through crocodile-infested waters to avoid a guerrilla war in Colombia. A mob attacked him in Peru.

Origins Of The Goliath Expedition And Map

He was rescued by helicopter from an ice floe drifting out to sea. The former British paratrooper's mission was sparked by a birthday card from his father, Keith, in the mid-90s. Keith, an Army veteran himself, mentioned an argument special forces troops once had about the possibility of walking from London to New York over the Bering land bridge. Some scientists believe early humans used that bridge to migrate from Asia to the Americas when sea levels were lower.

Bushby drew a continuous line on a map across Europe and Asia to North America. Instead of going to New York, he carried on straight down to the tip of Chile. And that was it, he said. With that under my skin, there was no going back.

Explorers have long circled the planet by boat, plane, balloon, bicycle and even on foot. But most walkers have relied on transport to cross oceans. Bushby imposed two strict rules: transportation could not be used to move forward and he had to return home on foot. He set out with $500 and soon found himself fighting hurricane-force winds on the Patagonian Steppe.

He dodged war in the dangerous Darien Gap, the roadless and rugged jungle, rainforest and mountains between South and Central America, in 2001. He was then jailed for 18 days after crossing a restricted border zone in Panama. After being airlifted to safety during the 56-mile Bering Strait crossing in 2006 with American adventurer Dimitry Kieffer, he had a near-death plunge into freezing waters and they nearly lost all their supplies.

Visa Issues And Illegal Entry In Russia

After managing the rare crossing, they were jailed and faced deportation for entering Russia illegally. It took almost 10 years to get through Russia because of visa issues and weather that only allowed travel a few months a year. When Russia denied him a visa in 2012, Bushby walked in protest from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. That eventually led to him getting the proper paperwork.

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With each setback, he would retreat to the U.S. or Mexico, where living was much cheaper, and wait for his next chance to return to the point where he left off. He was trailed by police through China, had a lengthy setback from the pandemic, and was forced to swim 31 days across the Caspian Sea because geopolitical problems had closed off Russia and Iran.

He is not a good swimmer and relied on a flotation vest and wetsuit as he plodded backward by flapping his arms. He calls the technique floatimming, a hybrid of floating and swimming. Europe presented its own challenges, with 90-day limits on visits that forced him to travel in three-month chunks. Romance has also intervened.

He spent seven years with a Colombian woman and three with a woman from Japan. Each relationship ended in heartbreak that seemed fated by such an itinerant lifestyle. It has been tough on his family. Bushby has a son from an early marriage to a Belfast woman that ended in divorce.

His son mostly grew up without him and is now in his mid-30s. His father met him on the beach in Dover when he crossed the channel. Bushby has not seen his mother in a decade, which adds to the trepidation about his return. He has been helped by a shifting group of sponsors that have come and gone as the trip dragged on and fortunes tumbled in the 2008 financial crisis.

Documentary Backing And Kindness From Strangers

For the past 16 years, he has relied mainly on a production company founded by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and music producer Jordan Tappis. They are backing a documentary in the works by filmmaker Werner Herzog. It has been the kindness of countless strangers, though, that has buoyed and propelled him throughout, particularly from those who have the least to offer. He has been welcomed into shacks assembled from car parts.

A Peruvian doctor's family nursed him back to health from a bad stomach infection. People seeking nothing in return fed him countless meals of just rice and water. I have been welcomed in by the poorest of the poor, he said. I have met 99.9999% of the very best of humanity.

Every culture, every country has been part of the journey that now ends Monday, when Bushby is due to complete his walk home to Hull and his mother Angela.