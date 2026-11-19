The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint visit to India in a decade, highlighting Britain's need for India amid a new trade agreement and India's growing global influence.

Afua Hagan is a contributor to CTVNews.ca, focusing on the Royal Family. Based in London and Accra, Hagan is a regular commentator on the royals across a variety of international outlets, and is a leading voice on diversity in Britain.

LONDON - Not so long ago, a royal visit to India was mostly a story about the monarchy itself: the history, the pageantry, the lasting fascination with Britain's most famous family. But that's not the story anymore.

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As the Prince and Princess of Wales make their first joint visit to India in a decade, the optics are what we would expect: William and Catherine playing cricket, meeting local communities, soaking up Indian culture, with a ride on Mumbai's metro and an electric rickshaw thrown in for good measure. But look past the smiles and the endless commentary about Catherine's outfits (I mean, she did look incredible), and there's a much bigger story underneath.

Shift In Economic Power Between Nations

Britain needs India far more than India needs the British monarchy. And this visit shows just how much the balance between the two countries has shifted. A very different India The last time William and Catherine visited India, in 2016, one image said it all. The couple sat on the famous bench outside the Taj Mahal, an unmistakable hark back to Diana's solo visit in 1992.

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It was pure royal nostalgia, the kind of moment the House of Windsor PR machine has always been brilliant at turning into a global news event. A decade on, the mood is very different. India isn't the backdrop to a royal story anymore. Increasingly, it is the story.

With more than 1.4 billion people, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, a thriving tech sector and growing diplomatic clout, India is a country others are keen to court, Britain included. The U.K.-India trade agreement , which came into force in July 2026, is expected to lift bilateral trade by £25.5 billion (C$48 billion) a year over the long term. Trade between the two countries was already worth around £46.6 billion (C$88 billion) in the year to March 2026.

For a British economy hungry for growth and trading partners in this post-Brexit era, those numbers matter enormously. India gains from closer trade too, of course. But there's a difference between two countries both benefiting from co-operation and two countries needing the symbolism of a royal visit equally. India's place in the world doesn't hinge on a photo of the future king and queen at one of its most famous sites.

Monarchy As Valuable Diplomatic Asset

Britain, on the other hand, still counts the monarchy among its most valuable diplomatic assets. The monarchy's soft-power advantage That's where William and Catherine come in. Arguably, they're the monarchy's most important diplomatic partnership for the years ahead. William is the heir, taking on more of the duties that hint at what his reign will look like.

Catherine remains one of the Royal Family's most recognizable and best-loved figures, garnering international attention only few public figures can match. Her presence carries extra weight. This is the couple's first overseas visit together since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, which makes it not just a return to major international duty but a story of recovery and renewed purpose.

Together, they offer something ministers and trade negotiators simply can't: visibility, star power, glamour and a way of reaching people who might never tune in to a conversation about diplomacy. They aren't negotiating trade deals or setting foreign policy. That isn't their constitutional role. Throughout their three-day visit, William and Catherine received a warm reception, although they were not always the biggest stars in the room.

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Public Reception And Celebrity Interactions

Crowds in Mumbai appeared particularly excited to see Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar , who joined the couple for a game of street cricket. Fifteen-year-old student Seher Khokra told local media she felt honoured to play alongside the royals and was struck by how approachable they were, although seeing her cricketing idol remained her most treasured memory.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar described William as "gracious and kind" following the prince's visit to his film studio, where they discussed the international appeal of Indian cinema. The visit also celebrated Britain's Indian diaspora, with British-Tamil actress Simone Ashley describing her involvement in the Earthshot Prize as a privilege. But what does all this star power actually achieve? Consider the couple's journey on Mumbai's metro, which drew international attention to an existing partnership between British and Indian transport experts.

Commercial Partnerships And Star Power

Or the announcement at Earthshot of a partnership between Uber and Indian manufacturer Mahindra to accelerate the adoption of electric rickshaws, with Mahindra also receiving £1 million (C$1.9 million) in prize money. The couple's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided another opportunity to reinforce bilateral ties, with Modi expressing his desire to build on the momentum of the recently implemented trade agreement.

In simple terms, royal star power attracts cameras, brings business leaders and potential investors into the same room, and gives international exposure to commercial and cultural partnerships. William and Catherine cannot sign trade deals, but they can help generate the interest and goodwill that make doing business together easier. That is a valuable asset for Britain.

The Prince and Princess of Wales help create the atmosphere in which relationships grow, and that counts when Britain is competing for influence, investment and partnerships. Ending the trip with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells you a lot. It shows how seriously both sides are taking the visit. India's influence is no longer borrowed We can't ignore the history, either.

India was once ruled by the British Empire. Today, it's an independent republic whose influence reaches well beyond its former colonial ruler. It remains a member of the Commonwealth, but the British monarch isn't its head of state, and the relationship is now one between equals, not ruler and ruled.