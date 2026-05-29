Bristol City have appointed Lincoln boss Michael Skubala as their new manager, signing a three-year deal at Ashton Gate after guiding the Imps to the League One title this season.

Bristol City have appointed Lincoln boss Michael Skubala as their new manager. The 43-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Ashton Gate after guiding the Imps to the League One title this season.

Bristol City, who finished 12th in the Championship, were looking for a new manager after appointing former England boss Roy Hodgson as an interim replacement following Gerhard Struber's sacking in March. Skubala won the League Managers' Association League One manager of the season after taking Lincoln to the second tier for the first time in 65 years by winning the title.

Michael Skubala is understood to have impressed Bristol City with his leadership and experience, which led to his appointment as the new manager. Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully praised Skubala's professionalism and integrity, stating that he had made a significant impact during his time at the club. Skubala's new contract at Bristol City is expected to last for three years, giving him the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the team.

The appointment of Skubala marks a new era for Bristol City, and the club is optimistic about the future under his leadership. Sources close to the club have confirmed that Skubala was the preferred choice for the position, and he is expected to bring his wealth of experience to the role. With Skubala at the helm, Bristol City fans are eagerly anticipating the team's next move and are hopeful that the new manager will bring success to the club.

Skubala's appointment is a significant move for the club, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the team's performance. The new manager is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team and is optimistic about the future of the club. Skubala's experience and leadership skills make him an ideal candidate for the position, and the club is confident that he will make a lasting impact.

Skubala's appointment is a significant move for the club, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the team's performance. The new manager is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the team and is optimistic about the future of the club. Skubala's experience and leadership skills make him an ideal candidate for the position, and the club is confident that he will make a lasting impact





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