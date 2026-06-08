Bristol Bears upset Gloucester‑Hartpury as Bonner shines in a 26‑21 victory

Reneeqa Bonner's brace leads Bristol to a surprise win over defending champions Gloucester‑Hartpury, while Exeter extend their streak and the play‑offs loom.

Bristol Bears delivered a stunning upset on Sunday at Kingsholm, overcoming the defending Premiership Women's Rugby champions Gloucester‑Hartpury by a narrow 26‑21 margin. The decisive factor was the brilliance of Bristol winger Reneeqa Bonner, who claimed the player‑of‑the‑match award after crossing the line twice.

Bonner's first try came early in the second half, exploiting a defensive lapse and sprinting clear to the corner. Her second effort, a well‑timed support run, sealed the victory as the clock wound down.

In addition to Bonner's heroics, the Bears benefitted from the contributions of prop Sarah Bern, who added a try from close range, and replacement hooker Holly Phillips, whose opportunistic finish after a turnover gave Bristol a crucial boost in the final minutes. The win was especially meaningful for head coach Scott Lawson, whose side had endured a disappointing league campaign that left them perched in eighth place on the final table.

Gloucester‑Hartpury entered the match already assured of the top spot in the league and adopted a cautious approach, resting a large contingent of their England internationals. Their strategy was aimed at preserving fitness for the upcoming play‑off semi‑final, where they hope to chase a fourth consecutive championship.

Despite fielding a largely second‑string side, the defending champions showed why they have dominated the competition in recent years, matching Bristol stride for stride for much of the game and forcing several turnover opportunities. However, the lack of experience among the rotated squad became evident in the dying moments, as Bristol capitalised on defensive errors to edge ahead. The weekend's other fixtures underscored the shifting dynamics within women's rugby in England.

Exeter Chiefs, already guaranteed a third‑place finish, dispatched Sale Sharks 50‑24 at Sandy Park, extending their winning streak to four consecutive matches and signalling intent ahead of the knock‑out stage. Trailfinders Women, who have amassed seven victories this season, secured fourth place and will travel to face Gloucester‑Hartpury in the semi‑final scheduled for 14:00 BST on Sunday. The other semi‑final will see Saracens host Exeter Chiefs at 16:30 BST.

Meanwhile, Loughborough Lightning produced an attacking showcase, routing Leicester Tigers 50‑36 in an away encounter, further highlighting the growing competitiveness of the league as the play‑offs approach. The upcoming matches promise to deliver high‑stakes drama, with teams vying for a place in the final and the chance to write their name on the trophy for the first time in years





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