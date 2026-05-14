Brigitte Macron Shoved French President Emmanuel Macron: Journalist Claims She Was Triggered by a Text on His Phone

The journalist claimed that Brigitte Macron lost her temper while they were aboard the presidential plane to Vietnam and shoved her husband's face away. The journalist also alleged that the French president maintained a platonic relationship with Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani for several months.

Brigitte Macron shoved French President Emmanuel Macron because she was allegedly triggered by a text she saw on her husband's phone, the journalist claimed. Everyone expected Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron to have their smiles on standby as they exited their plane upon landing in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May last year.

But when the door of the aircraft opened, the cameras captured the French first lady shoving her husband’s face away from her. Paris Match journalist Florian Tardif made sensational claims about the reason behind one of the most dissected on-camera slaps in recent history. Brigitte ‘lost her temper’ while they were aboard the presidential plane to Vietnam, Florian claimed in his new book.

The journalist claimed the French president maintained a ‘platonic relationship’ with Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani, 42, for several months. However, there were some exchanges that ‘went quite far’ and allegedly became a sore point for Brigitte. The incident showed ‘a moment of closeness’ but was ‘enough to feed the conspiracy theorists. ’ Representatives for the French first lady denied claims that Golshifteh had anything to do with her shoving her husband away.

They also insisted that Brigitte would never check Emmanuel’s cellphone. The president ‘loves playing jokes on his wife before official occasions, and she always responds like this … It wasn’t even a slap,’ added the second source. At the time, she was known as Brigitte Trogneux, married to banker Andre Auziere and mother to three children, Sebastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine.

Biographer Anne Fulda previously claimed that Emmanuel’s parents initially thought he had a crush on their daughter Laurence, but it turned out to be her mother. The French leader’s mother, Francoise, was quoted saying in Anne’s book. It was also alleged that the parents asked Brigitte to stay away from him until he turned 18 years old.

French President Macron’s office has admitted that his wife Brigitte hit him during a row that was partially caught on camera, as their plane touched down in Vietnam. French first lady Brigitte Macron appeared to push her husband away with both hands on his face just before they disembarked from their plane. Since then, Macron said they were messing around, calling it just horseplay. Anything anyone might say about the 20 years’ difference is just a big nothing, she said.

If I had not made that choice, I would have missed out on my life





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Brigitte Macron Emmanuel Macron Shoved Triggered Text Platonic Relationship Golshifteh Farahani Conspiracy Theorists Jokes On His Wife Horseplay

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