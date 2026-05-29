Former Brighton defender Guy Butters believes the number-one goalkeeper spot at the club will be 'potentially a big headache' for Fabian Hurzeler next season, with current first choice Bart Verbruggen linked with a move away. The competition for the position will be fierce, with Steeley and Rushworth in a fight for the number-one spot if Verbruggen leaves.

The number-one goalkeeper spot at Brighton will be 'potentially a big headache' for Fabian Hurzeler next season, says former Seagulls defender Guy Butters. Current first choice Bart Verbruggen , who played every minute of the Premier League campaign, has been linked with a move away - including to this season as Frank Lampard's side won the Championship , while Jason Steele will travel to the USA with Thomas Tuchel 's England squad to help with training.

'If Verbruggen wants to leave and the right price is there, then the chairman should say, 'thank you for coming, wish you all the best' and sell him. ', 'Steeley has done nothing wrong when he's played and Rushworth has done ever so well for Coventry. So, it will be a fight between those two for the number-one spot if Verbruggen wants to move on.

'If Verbruggen does go, I think Steeley will be thinking he deserves that number-one spot. Is the other lad willing to come to another Premier League club and sit on the bench? I think Coventry would be keen to snap him up.

', 'The competition for the number-one spot will be fierce, and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious.





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Brighton Fabian Hurzeler Bart Verbruggen Jason Steele Thomas Tuchel Coventry Premier League Championship Number-One Goalkeeper Spot Competition Fight Potential Headache Right Price Thank You For Coming Wish You All The Best Sell Him Steeley Rushworth Coventry Would Be Keen To Snap Him Up If Verbruggen Does Go I Think Steeley Will Be Thinking He Deserves That

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