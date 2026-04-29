Bright Bolide Meteor Lights Up Skies Over Vancouver Island and Oregon

A spectacular bolide meteor was visible across a wide area, from Vancouver Island to Oregon, early Tuesday morning. Astronomers explain the event and the science behind the bright display.

A bright bolide meteor illuminated the skies over Vancouver Island and as far south as Oregon around 12:15 a.m., captivating observers and prompting numerous reports.

Victoria astronomer Dave Balam, principal investigator of Spaceguard Canada, confirmed the event was witnessed by over 100 people, stretching from 100 Mile House in the north to Oregon in the south. Balam classified the object as a bolide due to its exceptional brightness – defined as being as bright as the full moon.

While bolide meteors aren't uncommon, occurring roughly six times a year in the region, the increased availability of smartphones and security cameras is leading to more frequent video documentation of these celestial occurrences. Reports described a vibrant green streak accompanying the meteor's descent, a phenomenon Balam attributes to the fluorescence created as the meteor interacts with the Earth's atmosphere. The green hue is often caused by oxygen in the atmosphere emitting light at specific wavelengths.

Based on initial video analysis, Balam believes the meteor was travelling southward, suggesting any surviving fragments likely landed in northern California. Despite the spectacular display, the meteor itself was relatively small, ranging in size from a football to a grain of sand.

However, its high velocity – between 20 and 40 kilometers per second – generated immense energy upon atmospheric entry, resulting in the brilliant light show. While extremely rare, Balam recounted a historical incident where a meteorite penetrated a roof and bruised a woman, highlighting the potential, albeit unlikely, for impact.

The meteor's origin is currently under investigation, with possibilities including a sporadic, randomly orbiting rock or a fragment from the Lyrid meteor shower, which recently peaked on April 21st. Astronomers anticipate a surge in meteor activity during the summer months, particularly with overlapping showers and clearer skies over Vancouver Island. The Perseid meteor shower, expected on August 13th, is anticipated to be a particularly prominent event.

Balam emphasized the invaluable contribution of the public in documenting these events, stating that smartphone videos provide a wealth of data for meteor scientists. He expressed gratitude for the public's role in advancing our understanding of these fascinating celestial phenomena. The increased number of reports is also due to more people being outdoors during the summer months, increasing the chances of witnessing and recording these events





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