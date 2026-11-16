All four members of a Bridle Path family injured in an Oct. 29 home invasion have been released from hospital. Police arrested one suspect in Ottawa and charged two others with accessory after the fact.

All four members of a Bridle Path family who were injured following a violent home invasion last month have now been released from hospital and are healing, both physically and emotionally, a statement issued on their behalf reveals.

Morton Family Released From Hospital

The statement from the family of The Mac Group CEO David Morton was released late on Monday afternoon, just hours after police confirmed that they have arrested one of the three suspects wanted in the Oct. 29 home invasion in one of Toronto's most affluent neighbourhoods. In the statement, the family said that they are thankful for the arrests made to date and remain hopeful that further progress will follow as the investigation continues.

Also read Toronto Police Arrest Daijohn Richards in Bridle Path Home Invasion

We want to express our sincere gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, kindness, and support our family has received, the statement notes. We are thankful to share that all members of our family have been discharged from the hospital. We are healing, both physically and emotionally. We are a strong, close-knit family, and together, we will get through this.

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The home invasion occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at the family's residence on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues. Police previously said three masked suspects, armed with handguns and a hammer, broke into the residence and a struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. The man - later identified as Morton - and his two children were shot. Morton's wife was struck by a hammer.

Police said at the time that all four family members were transported to hospital, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. In their statement on Monday, the family urged the public to continue to have faith in our police services, who they said are working tirelessly to protect our communities and bring those responsible to justice. The family, however, said that meaningful change is needed to ensure that other families don't have to go through what they have experienced.

Suspect Arrested In Ottawa

How many more families must experience something like this before meaningful change happens? Enough is enough. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, they said. Suspect arrested in Ottawa The statement from Morton and his family comes after a Monday morning news conference in which police revealed that a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the home invasion was arrested in Ottawa over the weekend along with two others accused of helping him evade arrest.

Daijohn Richards, of Toronto, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Investigators previously said that he attended a Toronto hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound following the home invasion but was not taken into custody due to a lack of evidence connecting him to the home invasion at the time. In the hours following the home invasion, our investigators gathered evidence, Insp. Kristy Smith, of the Hold Up Squad, said.

We said that we would spare no resources in our efforts to locate and arrest him and the others responsible for this violent home invasion. Police release image of suspect vehicle Richards was located in the area of Hunt Club Road and Bridle Path Drive in Ottawa on Nov. 14 and was arrested with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O. P.E. ) Squad and the Ottawa Police Service.

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Accomplices Charged With Accessory

He has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order. He remains in custody, Smith added. Two Ottawa residents, identified by police as Gesley Fenelus, 27, and Melanie Riddell, 28, were also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

When you know someone is wanted for a crime, and you help them to avoid and hide them from police, you can be charged with a criminal offence, Smith said. She said two other outstanding suspects in the home invasion are still wanted and on Monday, police released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident.

Police Seek Vehicle Information

The vehicle has been described as a grey, Honda CRV with a spare tire on the front driver's side of the SUV. If anyone has information related to this vehicle or the home invasion itself, we urge you to contact police immediately, Smith said. She added that she could not say whether the vehicle was stolen or had been borrowed at the time of the home invasion.

When asked about video surveillance footage captured from inside the home, Smith called the evidence horrific, adding that it is helpful in not only identifying perpetrators but also detailing the gravity of the violence. When presented in court, she noted, the footage will demonstrate how violent these actors are when they are preying in your own home.