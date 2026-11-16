All four members of the Morton family injured in the Oct. 29 Bridle Path home invasion have been discharged from hospital, while suspect Daijohn Richards was arrested in Ottawa over the weekend along with two alleged accomplices.

All four members of the Morton family injured in the Bridle Path home invasion have been discharged from hospital and are healing both physically and emotionally, according to a statement released on their behalf late Monday afternoon.

The family of The Mac Group CEO David Morton issued the statement just hours after police confirmed the arrest of one of the three suspects wanted in the Oct. 29 attack in one of Toronto's most affluent neighbourhoods. The home invasion occurred at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at the family's residence on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

Also read Toronto police arrest Daijohn Richards in Ottawa in Bridle Path home invasion

Police previously said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer broke into the residence, and a struggle ensued with the homeowners, a husband and wife, and their two adult daughters. David Morton and his two children were shot, while his wife was struck by a hammer. All four family members were transported to hospital, with some sustaining life-altering injuries.

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In the statement, the family said they are thankful for the arrests made to date and remain hopeful that further progress will follow as the investigation continues. We want to express our sincere gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, kindness, and support our family has received, the statement notes. We are thankful to share that all members of our family have been discharged from the hospital. We are healing, both physically and emotionally.

We are a strong, close-knit family, and together, we will get through this. The family urged the public to continue to have faith in our police services, who they said are working tirelessly to protect our communities and bring those responsible to justice. The family also said meaningful change is needed to ensure other families do not go through what they have experienced. How many more families must experience something like this before meaningful change happens?

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Attack

Enough is enough. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, they said. Daijohn Richards, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested in Ottawa over the weekend along with two individuals accused of helping him evade capture, police revealed at a Monday morning news conference.

Police said Richards was located near Hunt Club Road and Bridle Path Drive in Ottawa on Nov. 14 and was arrested with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and the Ottawa Police Service. Investigators previously said Richards attended a Toronto hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound following the home invasion but was not taken into custody due to a lack of evidence connecting him to the crime at the time.

In the hours following the home invasion, our investigators gathered evidence, said Insp. Kristy Smith of the Hold Up Squad. We said that we would spare no resources in our efforts to locate and arrest him and the others responsible for this violent home invasion.

Richards Faces Multiple Criminal Charges

Richards has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He remains in custody, Smith said. Two other residents of Ottawa, identified by police as Gesley Fenelus, 27, and Melanie Riddell, 28, were also arrested.

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They have been charged with being an accessory after the fact. When you know someone is wanted for a crime, and you help them to avoid and hide them from police, you can be charged with a criminal offence, Smith said. Two other suspects in the home invasion remain at large.

On Monday, police released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident, described as a grey Honda CRV with a spare tire mounted on the front driver's side of the SUV. If anyone has information related to this vehicle or the home invasion itself, we urge you to contact police immediately, Smith said. She added that she could not say whether the vehicle was stolen or borrowed at the time of the home invasion.

When asked about video surveillance footage captured from inside the home, Smith called the evidence horrific, adding that it is helpful in identifying perpetrators and detailing the gravity of the violence. When presented in court, she noted, the footage will demonstrate how violent these actors are when they are preying in your own home. Smith said it would be inappropriate to comment further, as the footage is likely to be submitted as evidence at trial.

Police Link Suspect to Other Home Invasions

Police said they cannot discount the possibility that Richards may have been involved in the 107 other home invasions in Toronto so far this year. I can't pinpoint him to being responsible for those other home invasions, but I wouldn't put it past that realm of possibility that of the 107 others he may have played a role in that, Smith said. Smith had a message for the two outstanding suspects still wanted in the case.

Get a lawyer and turn yourself in, she said. Somebody knows those other two suspects and someone is stopping them from turning themselves in and hiding them, thinking we are not going to find them. But I am here to tell you we will find them. The investigation into the Bridle Path home invasion continues.