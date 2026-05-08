Bridging Program Helps Internationally Trained Welders Return to Ontario's Trade

Internationally trained welders who want to practice their trade in Ontario can now access a new bridging program called WeldUp, launched last fall. The program aims to ease the path for eligible newcomers looking to return to the trade by overcoming common barriers such as lack of Canadian experience or certification.

Internationally trained welders who want to practice their trade in Ontario can now access a new bridging program to bring their skills up to Canadian standards.

Launched last fall, WeldUp is an initiative of Skills for Change and CWB Group targeting newcomers with training or a background in welding but not currently working in the field. The program aims to ease the path for eligible newcomers looking to return to the trade by overcoming common barriers such as lack of Canadian experience or certification.

WeldUp is being offered through its trades program in partnership with CWB Group, which certifies welders and welding companies across the country, in addition to administering the Canadian industry codes and standards. The program offers two pathways: an intermediate pathway for those with one to two years of welding experience and an advanced pathway for those with more than two years of experience.

Both pathways require completing hands-on training at a CWB training site in Milton, with additional online training and preparation for certification. WeldUp also provides wraparound supports such as employment assistance, job search assistance, employment readiness workshops, and language referral services





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Welding CWB Group Skills For Change Bridge Program Internationally Trained Professionals Ontario Bridge Training Program Canadian Industry Codes And Standards Wraparound Supports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Residents Exposed to Hantavirus on Cruise Ship Show No Symptoms, Isolating in Rural CommunityOntario's chief medical officer of health says two Ontario residents who were on a cruise ship with passengers infected with hantavirus are in good spirits and showing no symptoms, while isolating in their rural community. The couple was exposed in two settings and is being monitored for 45 days.

Read more »

Hantavirus risk low in Ontario; couple asymptomatic and isolating in rural area: top doctorTORONTO — Ontario's chief medical officer of health says two Ontario residents who were on a cruise ship with passengers infected with hantavirus are in good spirits and showing no symptoms, while isolating in their rural community. Dr.

Read more »

Ontario Liberal Legislator Lee Fairclough Announces Bid for Party's LeadershipOntario Liberal legislator Lee Fairclough has announced her bid for the party's leadership, having won one of three seats from the Progressive Conservatives in Etobicoke in the 2025 snap election. She is interested in running for the party's leadership, as is Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec, former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, and housing advocate Eric Lombardi, while former political staffer Dylan Marando is the only other candidate to officially enter the race.

Read more »

NLHC's homeowner support programs to be improved, with changes to PHRP, HESP, and Home Modification ProgramNLHC's homeowner support programs are being improved to give more money to low-income homeowners who need repairs to their homes, and to reduce the unnecessary steps needed to do it. Starting in Fall 2026, the first two programs will be combined to eliminate the overlap in the programs. Other changes for the PHRP and HESP will be to: Double the forgivable loan available for repairs, from $5,000 to $10,000 (from $6,500 to $13,000 in Labrador). Increase the lifetime maximum amount of funding that homeowners can get from the program, from $12,500 to $30,000. Remove the requirement for pre- and post-inspections for all home repairs, unless requested by the homeowner. The Home Modification Program, which helps homeowners make accessibility modifications to their homes, will also see changes, including: Removing the requirement for a recommendation from an occupational therapist for minor modifications like handrails and grab bars. Occupational therapist recommendations will still be required for major work like a bathroom modification or ramp installation. The current income threshold of $42,500 ($65,000 in Labrador) for the Provincial Home Repair Program and the Home Energy Savings Program will be maintained for the new combined program. The income threshold for the Home Modification Program is $51,500 ($65,000 in Labrador).

Read more »