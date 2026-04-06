Bridger Pipeline Plans $2 Billion Pipeline to Transport Canadian Crude to Wyoming

Bridger Pipeline is proposing a $2 billion pipeline project to transport over 1 million barrels of Canadian crude oil per day from the U.S.-Canada border to Wyoming. The project is seen as a potential partnership with a Canadian company working to revive portions of the Keystone XL pipeline and could significantly increase Canadian crude exports to the U.S.

Bridger Pipeline is advancing plans for a significant crude oil pipeline project, proposing a substantial infrastructure investment to transport Canadian crude from the U.S.-Canada border to Wyoming . The project, estimated to cost approximately US$2 billion, would have the capacity to transport over 1 million barrels of oil per day, representing a significant boost to North American oil transportation capabilities.

Initially proposed to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in January, the pipeline's scope has since been refined, with recent filings indicating a 36-inch pipeline spanning nearly 650 miles (1050 km). This expanded design aims to deliver up to 1.13 million barrels per day to Guernsey, Wyoming, significantly increasing the potential throughput. Bridger anticipates starting operations at around 550,000 barrels per day, demonstrating a phased approach to achieving its maximum capacity. This strategic initiative is poised to reshape the landscape of oil transportation in the region.\The proposed pipeline would largely follow existing pipeline corridors to minimize land disturbance, a crucial factor in environmental considerations and permitting processes. The Montana portion of the pipeline, spanning 435.2 miles, is projected to cost approximately $1.96 billion. Plainview Energy Analytics highlights the project's potential, noting that batching light crude oil could push volumes well beyond the typical 800,000 barrels per day capacity often seen for heavy oil service on similar-sized lines. Furthermore, the application details also reveal potential tie-ins at strategic points within the Bakken shale oil field. This strategic integration provides access to a significant portion of Bridger's North Dakota gathering network, opening opportunities for future expansion and providing a competitive egress option for Bakken shippers. Matthew Lewis, founder of Plainview, emphasized the optionality the project creates, suggesting the potential for future development beyond the initial 550,000 barrels per day capacity and establishing a new competitive avenue for Bakken oil producers. This project also holds implications for the larger North American crude oil market.\Bridger Pipeline is identified as a potential U.S. partner for Canadian company South Bow, which is engaged in efforts to revive elements of the cancelled Keystone XL oil pipeline. The success of this collaboration, coupled with necessary approvals and subsequent infrastructure development, could significantly impact the crude oil export landscape. Should the Keystone XL revival receive approval, potentially from the U.S. government, analysts predict that this could augment Canada’s crude exports to the U.S. by upwards of 12 percent. This expansion could also necessitate the construction of additional links to major refining hubs, including locations like Cushing, Oklahoma, Patoka, Illinois, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. However, analysts emphasize that Guernsey, Wyoming, is not an ultimate destination for crude oil, implying the necessity of supplementary infrastructure to connect the project to downstream demand centers. This comprehensive approach underscores the intricate interplay of infrastructure, market dynamics, and international partnerships within the energy sector, which will reshape the future of the industry





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Bridger Pipeline Canadian Crude Pipeline Wyoming Keystone XL Oil Transportation Bakken Shale Energy Infrastructure Crude Exports Oil

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