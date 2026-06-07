Brewers' Ace Pitcher Sets Record with 52 Pitches at 100 mph or Higher

Misiorowski, the Brewers' ace pitcher, set a record by throwing 52 pitches at 100 mph or higher against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. He also threw the fastest recorded fastball since Statcast began tracking pitches in 2008.

The Brewers ' ace pitcher, Misiorowski , faced the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and threw a record-breaking 52 pitches at 100 mph or higher. This includes a 103.7 mph fastball that was the fastest recorded from a starting pitcher since Statcast began tracking pitches in 2008.

Misiorowski finished the game with one unearned run and four hits allowed, along with eight strikeouts and three walks. He has pitched seven innings in four of his past five starts and has allowed only one earned run over his last seven appearances, lowering his ERA for the season to 1.50. This is second in MLB to Cristopher Sánchez.

The pitcher also made it clear that he didn't want to be pulled from the game in the seventh inning, despite Brewers manager Pat Murphy being ready to make a change. Misiorowski overcame an upsetting moment in the sixth inning when he hit Tyler Freeman in the head with a 98 mph cutter. Freeman left the game, but walked off the field without assistance. Misiorowski was clearly troubled by what happened.

He also stated that it was important for him to lessen the burden on the Brewers' bullpen that has been worked hard and thinned out due to injuries. He wanted to make it through the game without a lot of tax on those arms, so he could throw one inning each and make it through the game without a lot of tax on those arms





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Misiorowski Brewers Colorado Rockies Record-Breaking Pitch Fastest Recorded Fastball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Stalemate Drags On as Conflict Nears 100-Day Mark(Bloomberg) -- The US and Iran remained at loggerheads over any potential truce heading into the weekend, with the conflict nearing the 100-day mark and Tehran saying that it and Oman have sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles, Drones at Arab States as Conflict Approaches 100-Day MarkReuters: 'Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes and fired at four tankers trying to cross the strait without its permission.'

Read more »

Jacob Misiorowski throws fastest pitch by MLB starter since 2008Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski recorded a 103.7 mph fastball against the Colorado Rockies, the fastest by a starting pitcher since Statcast tracking began. The 24-year-old right-hander also set a record with 45 pitches of at least 101 mph in the game, striking out eight over seven innings as the Brewers won 7-1.

Read more »

US and Iran Appear Far From Peace Deal 100 Days Since War Began(Bloomberg) -- The US and Iran appear to be making little progress toward an interim deal to end the war Washington and Israel began 100 days ago, as fresh attacks pile pressure on a fragile ceasefire.

Read more »