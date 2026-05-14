Brett Kulak Scores Game-Winning Goal, Avalanche Clinch Series

The Colorado Avalanche came back from a 3-0 deficit against the Minnesota Wild to force overtime, where Brett Kulak scored to help the Avs win Game 5 Wednesday night, clinching the second-round series and advancing to the Western Conference Final.

The Colorado Avalanche came back from a 3-0 deficit against the Minnesota Wild to force overtime, where Brett Kulak scored to help the Avs win Game 5 Wednesday night, clinching the second-round series and advancing to the Western Conference Final .

Brett Kulak, the veteran defenseman, scored the clincher on Wednesday night, and what a moment for him. He only scored once in 83 regular-season games in 2025-26, but this was his first goal of the playoffs and just his second of the season. On Thursday’s episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE, Tyler Yaremchuk and former NHL goaltender Carter Hutton discuss the Avalanche’s series-clinching win and how Colorado performed in Game 5





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Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild Brett Kulak Game 5 Western Conference Final Overtime Regular-Season Games Playoffs Series-Clinching Win

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