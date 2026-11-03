Brentwood Bay Community Rallies Around Miranda Shaffer After Severe Saanich Crash

Saanich collision leaves Miranda Shaffer in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital. Brentwood Bay residents raise nearly $210,000 for her care and keep her business open.

Miranda Shaffer remains in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital following a devastating head-on collision on West Saanich Road in Saanich last Tuesday night. The incident has left her husband, Josh Shaffer, injured but expected to recover, while the Brentwood Bay community has mobilized an extraordinary support network to assist the young family during this unimaginable crisis.

The accident occurred when a vehicle traveling south crossed the center line and struck the Shaffers' car directly. Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle at the scene after he refused to take a breathalyzer test. Miranda was initially transported to Victoria General Hospital before being transferred to Vancouver General Hospital for specialized neurosurgical and critical care.

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Medical Prognosis and Severe Injuries

Doctors initially feared that Miranda Shaffer's spinal cord had been severed during the high-impact crash. However, surgeons later confirmed that her spine remains intact, offering a small glimmer of hope amid the trauma. Despite this medical relief, the prognosis for her recovery remains heartbreaking and uncertain for her loved ones.

Her brother, Marty Milner, reports that Miranda is currently on a ventilator and has sustained multiple serious injuries. Medical professionals have informed the family that it is unlikely she will ever walk again or regain motor function in her arms and hands. The severity of these injuries has placed an immense emotional and physical burden on the family as they navigate her treatment.

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Community Fundraising and Financial Support

The timing of the tragedy has added a layer of sorrow to the situation, as Miranda Shaffer was scheduled to turn 23 years old this Thursday. Marty Milner described her as having a bright and beautiful future ahead, making the sudden loss of mobility and independence even more difficult for her parents and siblings to process.

In response to the crisis, Milner launched a GoFundMe fundraiser with an initial goal of $5,000 to help cover medical and living expenses. By Monday afternoon, donations had surged to nearly $210,000, reflecting an extraordinary outpouring of financial support from locals and beyond. This collective effort demonstrates the depth of care the Brentwood Bay community holds for its residents.

Keeping Shallon Refillery and Naturals Open

Beyond financial contributions, the community is providing practical support to maintain Miranda's professional life. Shallon Refillery and Naturals, a local store in Brentwood Bay where Miranda serves as manager, has become a visible symbol of solidarity. The storefront now features hearts displayed across its front door, signaling to customers that the family is supported.

Vanessa Lee, a local business owner and family friend, has been organizing volunteers to keep the shop operating while the family spends time in Vancouver with Miranda. A small team of volunteers has been assembled to run the business two days a week, with hopes to expand hours as more community members step forward to help.

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Hope and Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Marty Milner expressed that the overwhelming response has transformed their initial feelings of hopelessness into renewed optimism. He noted that seeing so many people come together to support Miranda and Josh has been deeply moving and has helped make the situation feel less impossible. The community's actions highlight the power of local solidarity in times of severe personal tragedy.

As Miranda faces a long and uncertain road to recovery, her family is not facing it alone. The Brentwood Bay community has shown just how much it can rally around its own, providing both financial resources and hands-on assistance. Those wishing to support Miranda and Josh can find the GoFundMe fundraiser titled Miranda & Josh Shaffer, organized by Marty Milner.