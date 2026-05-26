Brent climbs after US strikes in Iran as peace talks remain uncertain

Brent crude rose over two percent following US military strikes in Iran, highlighting persistent volatility in oil markets amid fragile peace negotiations and ongoing restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude climbed more than two percent on Tuesday following a series of United States military strikes in Iran , heightening market uncertainty about the timing of any peace agreement that could reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The United States Secretary of State indicated that negotiations with Tehran might take a few days, dampening expectations of an immediate resolution after Washington described the strikes as defensive actions in southern Iran. Analysts at major banks noted that while the parties appear to be narrowing differences, any eventual deal would likely lead to a gradual reopening of shipping lanes, meaning that the current tight supply outlook could persist for several months.

Brent futures rose $2.43, or roughly two and a half percent, to $98.57 a barrel by 1122 GMT, after ending the previous session down seven percent. By contrast, United States West Texas Intermediate fell $4.36, or about four and a half percent, from Friday's close to $92.24, with no settlement on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The strikes came as Iran's chief negotiator and foreign minister were meeting in Doha with Qatar's prime minister to discuss a possible United States‑Iran memorandum of understanding that would pause hostilities and grant negotiators sixty days to reach a final settlement. Both sides have warned that progress remains fragile and that a breakdown could occur at the last moment, a view echoed by market analysts who pointed to the history of previous failed attempts.

The conflict has effectively halted nearly all non‑Iranian shipping through the Hormuz corridor since the war began, choking off about one fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Recent ship‑tracking data show three liquefied natural gas carriers moving through the strait toward Pakistan, China and India, as well as a supertanker carrying Iraqi crude to China that had been stranded for almost three months.

According to a Middle East diplomatic source cited by a Japanese news agency, the prospective agreement would require Iran to clear naval mines from the strait within a thirty day window, after which vessels from all nations could navigate freely and safely, and Tehran would cease collection of transit fees. United States President reiterated his demand that Iran surrender its enriched uranium for destruction, underscoring the volatile nature of the negotiations.

Market participants highlighted that any peace deal, even if reached, would likely result in a phased return of shipping capacity, leaving the current supply crunch in place for an extended period. Analysts at Saxo Bank warned that the market could remain tight for months, while a senior strategist at an investment bank noted that the ongoing tensions keep the risk premium elevated for oil traders.

The situation illustrates how geopolitical developments continue to dominate energy markets, with each new development in the diplomatic arena creating ripples across global pricing and supply expectations. The broader implication is that even a successful ceasefire may not immediately alleviate the constrained flow of hydrocarbons, and stakeholders will be watching closely for the implementation details of any future agreement





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