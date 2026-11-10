Brennan Othmann Returns From Injury as Flames Host Former Team Rangers

Calgary Flames forward Brennan Othmann returns from injury to face the New York Rangers Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome, the team that traded for him last March.

The Calgary Flames host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and Flames forward Brennan Othmann is set to return from injury in a game against his former team. Othmann was hurt late last month when the Flames took on the Edmonton Oilers.

Othmann says he is healthy again and eager to get back into game action. Puck drop for Wednesday's matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Calgary.

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Brennan Othmann Is Healthy and Ready to Return

Brennan Othmann says he is healthy again and ready to play for the Calgary Flames after being sidelined with an injury. He said sitting out is difficult, whether a player is hurt or a healthy scratch, and that his focus is on grinding to get back into the lineup as quickly as possible.

Othmann's comeback follows his injury late last month during the Flames game against the Edmonton Oilers. He said his goal at the start of the season was to win the trade that brought him to Calgary by making the team and proving he is an NHL player. He believes he has been doing that and wants to keep it up.

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Ryan Huska Sees Potential in Othmann

Calgary head coach Ryan Huska is comfortable with Othmann playing with extra motivation against his former team. Huska does not mind seeing a player with a chip on his shoulder heading into a game like this one.

Huska said the Flames are hopeful Othmann can become a player who drags opponents into games. He noted that Othmann has a good skill set that allows him to move up and down the lineup at times, and said the team hopes to keep developing his game.

Huska also pointed out that players on a new team always look forward to games against their former club. He said that is true for Othmann as well, and that the matchup carries extra meaning for him.

Othmann Moves On From His Time With Rangers

Brennan Othmann played 42 games with the New York Rangers before the trade that sent Jacob Battaglia to the Rangers in the other direction. He appears to prefer putting that stretch of his career in the rearview mirror.

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Othmann said he does not really talk to many people in New York anymore. Instead, he sticks with the players in the Flames locker room and the people within the Calgary organization. He also said his new teammates have been giving him some good-natured ribbing with side jokes, which he has taken in stride as he settles into his new team.

The Flames and Rangers meet at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, with Othmann's return from injury likely to draw attention from both fan bases. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.