Brendan Bottcher Returns to Skip Role with New Team at Medicine Hat Slam

Brendan Bottcher resumes his skip position with Geoff Walker and the Horgan brothers, aiming for success at the Grand Slam of Curling event in Medicine Hat.

Brendan Bottcher has officially returned to the role of skip for his new curling team, marking a significant strategic shift after spending part of the previous season playing second. The four-person roster includes veteran lead Geoff Walker alongside younger players Jacob Horgan and Tanner Horgan. This lineup is set to compete in the upcoming Grand Slam of Curling event taking place in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Strategic Shift Back to Skip Position

The decision to move from the second position back to skip has proven highly effective for Bottcher so far this competitive season. He expressed that while playing a different role offered valuable perspective on front-end strategy, returning to skip feels like coming home. The transition allows him to utilize leadership skills he developed during his tenure as a second on Brad Gushue's squad before Gushue retired last spring.

Also read Bottcher returns to skip role, leads new-look team to strong start with five playoff appearances

Bottcher noted that the change in dynamics has provided insight into the responsibilities of being a front-ender, enriching his overall understanding of the game. This dual experience as both a skip and a second adds depth to his tactical approach when directing play from the house. The move aligns with his long-term goals after winning the national championship in 2021 and an Olympic bronze medal in 2022.

Team Chemistry and Training Regimen

The core group dedicated extensive time building chemistry during the pre-season, particularly in Edmonton where they spent much of August training together daily. Geoff Walker serves as the experienced anchor at forty years old, while the Horgan brothers bring youthful energy and recent high-level competition experience. Jacob Horgan relocated to Edmonton to fully commit to the program, accelerating their preparation timeline significantly.

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Tanner Horgan, who throws second rocks ahead of his brother Jacob, contributes technical skill honed during their two seasons skipping John Epping's team. The duo previously reached the world junior silver medal match, bringing international pedigree to the new squad. Their combined history provides a solid foundation for handling pressure situations in major tournaments.

Competitive Performance and Upcoming Matchup

Team Bottcher has demonstrated consistent strength across five events this season, qualifying for the playoffs in every appearance. They have advanced deeper into the playoff brackets in several of these competitions, signaling upward momentum. Recent results include semifinal appearances in four consecutive bonspiels before a quarterfinal exit against Brad Jacobs at the Co-op Invitational last month.

The team faces a familiar challenge early in the Medicine Hat round-robin schedule, opening Tuesday night against John Epping. This matchup highlights the interconnected nature of the professional circuit where former teammates now compete directly. Bottcher remains confident in their trajectory, citing improved results and stronger cohesion compared to earlier campaigns.

Future Goals and Ranking Context

The primary objective for the group is to win major titles, specifically targeting Grand Slam victories and the Brier championship. Bottcher emphasizes the renewed energy within the ranks, driven by a desire to achieve the pinnacle accomplishments in men's curling. The squad views their current composition as a unique blend of youth and experience capable of sustaining high performance.

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While focusing on immediate tournament goals, the broader context of rankings shows Matt Dunstone and Brad Jacobs competing near the top six spots globally. Yannick Schwaller leads the standings currently, with Grant Hardie positioned second. Bottcher's return to skip aims to elevate his team's status within this elite field through disciplined execution and strategic innovation.