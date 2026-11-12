Brenda Bailey Critiques David Eby After BC NDP Defeat

Former BC NDP minister Brenda Bailey says David Eby seemed inauthentic during the campaign, praising rival Lorne Doerkson after the party's Oct 24 loss.

Former British Columbia NDP minister Brenda Bailey has delivered a stinging critique of former premier David Eby, describing his leadership style as inauthentic during the recent election campaign. Bailey, who served as the finance and jobs minister under Eby, labeled last month's decisive electoral defeat a harsh judgment on the outgoing premier's leadership and his decision to call a snap vote.

Election Timing and Strategic Errors

Brenda Bailey argues that David Eby's initial justification for calling an early election, which was framed as a response to the potential threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump, failed to resonate with the public. Bailey states that even Eby himself did not seem convinced by this rationale when he announced the Oct. 24 vote date. She describes the press conference where Eby made the announcement as potentially the worst performance of her former boss's political career.

Also read Russell Brand jailed 10.5 years as David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations

The former minister further criticized the visual presentation of the campaign, specifically pointing to the premier's attempt to appear rugged. She noted that the lumber-jacket-at-the-border-version of David Eby simply did not work with voters. This specific aesthetic choice, intended to project a certain image, ultimately backfired and contributed to the party's struggles.

Rivalry and Lorne Doerkson's Appeal

Contrasting David Eby's approach, Brenda Bailey praised B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, describing him as a deeply authentic man who was very likable to the electorate. Bailey highlighted the strategic brilliance of the Conservative party, which made Lorne Doerkson their interim leader following the resignation of Kerry-Lynne Findlay. This crucial personnel change occurred just two days before the election was called, giving the Conservatives a significant momentum boost.

Advertisement

Brenda Bailey emphasized that the B.C. Conservatives executed a brilliant strategic move by installing Lorne Doerkson. This rapid leadership transition allowed the new party leader to establish his own identity and connect with voters before the final days of the campaign. Bailey believes this authenticity and likability were key factors in the Conservative victory over the NDP.

Brenda Bailey's Future Plans

Brenda Bailey announced that she has successfully undergone cancer treatment and is currently taking a break from politics. She plans to enter the private sector in the near future, stepping away from the immediate pressures of party politics. Despite her sharp criticisms of David Eby, Bailey confirmed that she remains a member of the NDP for now, though she noted that time will tell if she stays in the party.

While David Eby stepped down as NDP leader on election night, Brenda Bailey maintains that he possesses many redeeming qualities as a leader. However, she believes the specific failures in communication and presentation during the recent campaign were decisive. Her comments provide an insider perspective on the internal dynamics and strategic missteps that led to the BC NDP's loss on Oct. 24, 2026.