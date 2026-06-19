Breakout or Blip? Analyzing the NFL's 2025 Risers and Fallers for 2026 Trends

A deep dive into the 2025 NFL season's most significant player performances, examining whether breakout stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jamien Sherwood are poised for sustained success or a regression. Also, a look at players who declined sharply in 2025, such as Josh Jacobs and Tyreek Hill, and whether they can return to form in 2026, with insights on quarterback Josh Allen's temporary slump.

The 2025 NFL season showcased dramatic shifts in player performance, with some ascending to stardom and others experiencing sudden declines. Assessing whether these changes are fleeting or indicative of a new trajectory is essential as we look toward 2026.

Among the most notable breakout stars was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose leap from a promising young talent to the league's leading receiver in yards was nothing short of spectacular. He amassed 1,793 receiving yards, a significant increase from his 1,130 in 2024, and did so while accounting for an extraordinary 44.1% of his team's total receiving yards-a level of centralization not seen since 2012.

Such a stat raises questions about sustainability; however, underlying metrics like yards per route run (3.85, second-best in a decade) suggest his performance is built on a highly repeatable foundation. Smith-Njigba's development is also evident in his speed and route-running precision. His average mph on routes has increased each year, and his controlled acceleration, praised by commentators like Tom Brady, makes him consistently uncoverable.

While defenses will likely adjust and target him more in 2026, the refinement of his skills points toward continued elite status rather than a reversion to his previous role. Another player whose 2025 season defied expectations was New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. After years of solid but unspectacular play, Sherwood erupted with a career-high 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His transformation coincided with a schematic shift under new defensive coordinatorC.

J. Mosley, who deployed him more frequently as an edge rusher in sub-packages. Sherwood's pass-rush win rate jumped from a modest 12% to an elite 28%, and his hand-fighting techniques improved dramatically, as noted by coaches. Unlike some one-year wonders, Sherwood's improvement is supported by tangible skill development and a likely maintained role in the Jets' defense. The team also invested in stronger defensive line depth, which should free him from double-teams and sustain his production.

Therefore, Sherwood's breakout appears to be a genuine trend. Conversely, the 2025 season saw several established stars experience precipitous drops. One of the most startling was Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. A former MVP candidate and perennial 1,000-yard rusher, Jacobs managed only 532 yards in 2025, with a career-low 3.2 yards per carry.

His struggles were attributed to a combination of factors: a deteriorating offensive line, increased pass-heavy tendencies from coach, and nagging injuries that sapped his explosiveness. Jacobs' yards per route run as a receiver also plummeted, indicating diminished versatility. At 27, age could be catching up, but many running backs have rebounded from similar slumps.

However, the Raiders' offensive scheme may continue to limit his opportunities, and his contract situation creates additional uncertainty. Without a significant improvement in line play or scheme adaptation, Jacobs' decline may persist, making 2026 a critical year to determine if he can return to elite status or become a backup. Similarly, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's 2025 numbers dipped significantly after years of dominance. He recorded 1,020 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, his lowest output since 2019.

Analyzing the film, Hill's separation on deep routes decreased, and he faced tighter coverage as defenses adapted to the Dolphins' offensive tendencies. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's increased injury absences also disrupted their timing. Yet, Hill's underlying speed metrics remained near the top of the league, and his route-running precision is still elite. The Dolphins' offensive scheme is also evolving, with a greater emphasis on intermediate passing, which could actually suit Hill's strengths if utilized properly.

Therefore, while the raw stats fell off, the talent remains, and a bounce-back season in 2026 is plausible if health and scheme alignment improve. Finally, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 2025 campaign was statistically down across the board: his passer rating dropped from 101.8 to 94.2, and his rushing touchdowns halved from 15 to 6. This regression was partly due to a less talented receiving corps after offseason departures and a more conservative offensive approach under new coordinator Pat Shurmur.

However, Allen's underlying efficiency metrics, such as expected completion percentage and rushing yards per attempt, remained strong. His tendency to take unnecessary sacks increased, but that is often correctable with better protection and decision-making. Given Allen's history of bouncing back from prior slumps and the Bills' likely offensive retooling, his 2025 dip seems more situational than a sign of permanent decline. The combination of scheme, supporting cast, and his proven talent suggests Allen will rebound in 2026.

In summary, the NFL's volatility demands careful analysis beyond surface-level statistics. Smith-Njigba and Sherwood represent players whose 2025 surges are underpinned by measurable skill improvements and favorable circumstances, indicating sustained success.

In contrast, Jacobs and Hill's declines are tied to more complex factors like scheme, health, and opposition adjustments, leaving open the possibility of comebacks if those elements resolve. Allen's case is perhaps the most straightforward: a temporary downturn amidst changing conditions. As the 2026 season approaches, these narratives will test the adage that development is not linear and remind us that predicting NFL trajectories is as much an art as it is a science





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NFL 2025 Season Breakout Players Player Decline Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jamien Sherwood Josh Jacobs Tyreek Hill Josh Allen Fantasy Football Player Analysis

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