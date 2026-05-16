Breaking News Headlines - March 2022

Here's a summary of the most recent headlines, each with at least one coherent piece of substantive news content.

Justin Burton and his graduate students bring loud, colorful experiments to younger students in almost every month. Commuters flock to the new West Island REM branch ahead of its opening.

A Winnipeg house in Norwood Flats has a Neil Young connection. A Cruise passenger has isolated in B.C. has tested positive for hantavirus, according to a top doctor.

'Public safety considerations' close Swatch stores at Toronto malls. The USS Ford returns home after an 11-month deployment supporting the Iran war and Maduro's capture. Former senior Canadian diplomats urge Ottawa to impose 'robust' sanctions on Israel. A new Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded.

Celebrini scores pair to lead Canada to 6-0 victory over Italy at men's hockey worlds. Meet the neighbours with the most unique view of the PGA Championship. Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend





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North America Canada Winnipeg West Island REM Branch Swatch Toronto Maduro Iran Neil Young Jennifer Burton Canada Men's Hockey PGA Championship Victoria Day

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