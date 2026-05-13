Breaking Barriers: The Rise of Wild FC and the Northern Super League in Calgary

An exploration of how Wild FC is transforming the sporting landscape in Calgary and the broader impact of the Northern Super League on women's professional soccer in Canada.

The energy at McMahon Stadium was palpable as more than 8,500 fans gathered under a brilliant blue sky to witness a historic moment in Canadian sports.

The cheering was nearly deafening, mirroring the intensity on the field where athletes fought for every inch of grass. This event was not an accident but the result of the vision and determination of Lara Murphy, the CEO of Wild FC, and Deanna Zumwalt, the founder and board chair. Both women brought a lifelong passion for high-performance athletics to the table.

Murphy, who had competed in varsity soccer at Mount Allison University and played high-level matches in Europe, knew firsthand the frustration of a missing professional pathway for women in Canada. When the idea for a professional league began to take shape in 2022, led by the legendary Diana Matheson and advised by Christine Sinclair, Zumwalt and Murphy stepped forward to ensure Calgary would be a cornerstone of this new era.

Today, Wild FC stands as one of six pioneering teams in the Northern Super League, sharing the stage with clubs from Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax. The establishment of a professional women's soccer league in Canada was a move that many observers felt was long overdue. For too long, the athleticism of women was underestimated or viewed as less compelling than that of their male counterparts.

However, the global economic data tells a different story. Revenue from women's professional sports is currently expanding at a rate 4.5 times faster than that of men's sports globally.

Furthermore, corporate brands are shifting their investment strategies, pouring capital into women's athletics 50 percent faster than into men's. In terms of viewership and participation, the growth trajectory of women's sports is simply outpacing the traditional elite men's circuits. Canada has always been a powerhouse in the sport; the national team's gold medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics proved the exceptional skill level of Canadian players.

Despite this success, Canada remained an anomaly for years as the only top-ten FIFA-ranked nation without its own professional domestic league. Zumwalt noted that the public demand had reached a breaking point, and the arrival of capital and broadcasting deals finally made the dream accessible to the masses. The empirical evidence of this demand is evident in the numbers.

Despite having only one full season of operation, Wild FC has already carved out a significant space in the sporting landscape of Calgary. During the 2025 season, the team attracted 46,000 spectators to home matches at McMahon Stadium, averaging 3,750 fans per game. The level of commitment from the local community is further highlighted by the fact that the team has over 1,500 season ticket holders, the second-highest number in the entire Northern Super League.

On a global scale, the NSL has already positioned itself as a heavyweight, ranking in the top five worldwide for attendance and the top eight for revenue, having generated a staggering 30 million dollars in its inaugural season. Lara Murphy attributed this success to the quality of the competition, noting that 85 percent of games were decided by two goals or less, ensuring that the action remained tense and unpredictable for the fans.

Building Wild FC from the ground up was an immense challenge that required the collaborative spirit typical of Calgary. In just one year, the organization had to manage a dizzying array of tasks, from securing sanctions and raising capital to recruiting a world-class roster of coaches and staff. Because there was no existing blueprint for launching a professional women's team in Canada, Murphy and her team relied on a network of personal contacts and league resources.

The process involved complex logistics, including arranging visas for international talents from the United States, New Zealand, and Venezuela. Wild FC operates essentially as a women-led startup, fundamentally changing how professional sports are viewed in the region. This shift has provided a homecoming for local talent like Grace Stordy. After playing college soccer at the University of Memphis and professional matches in Portugal, Stordy was thrilled to return to her hometown.

The opportunity to play in front of childhood friends and a supportive local community has turned her professional career into a deeply personal journey, symbolizing the new possibilities available to female athletes on home soil





AvenueMagazine / 🏆 40. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wild FC Northern Super League Women's Soccer Calgary Sports Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wild Rice project aims to restore and highlight cultural importanceLakehead University is teaming up with Rainy River First Nation in Treaty Three territory to look at the restoration of wild rice in the area, as well as its cultural importance to communities.

Read more »

Chilly conditions and heavy rain continue in northern Ontario, but a warming trend arrives soon.An upper air system dominates northern Ontario's weather early May, leading to chilly conditions and wet weather. However, relief approaches as a warming trend takes hold from late week, setting the stage for more seasonable temperatures and potential upper teens by Friday.

Read more »

Cameco says flooding in northern Saskatchewan affecting Key Lake and McArthur RiverCameco says it has halted production at its Key Lake mill and reduced activity at its McArthur River mine due to flooding in northern Saskatchewan.

Read more »

Great Horned Owl Returns to the Wild After Recovering from Serious Injuries at MARS Wildlife RescueMARS Wildlife Rescue in Merville successfully rehabilitated and released a great horned owl that had been brought in after falling from rafters inside a warehouse in Campbell River. The owl was initially lethargic and droopy but improved quickly with pain medication and anti-inflammatory treatment. An ultrasound confirmed it did not have internal bleeding, and its size was used to identify it as a healthy female great horned owl.

Read more »