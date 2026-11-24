Manitoba's restaurant industry reports breakfast as its fastest-growing segment, with Gen Z customers fueling a return to full-service dining. A sociologist warns the trend may reflect young people working multiple jobs rather than extra spending money.

Manitoba's restaurant industry says breakfast has become the fastest growing segment of its business, with Generation Z customers helping drive large increases in the sector.

The Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association shared the findings in an interview with CTV Your Morning Winnipeg. Breakfast is the largest growth area for the province's restaurants, according to Shaun Jeffrey, CEO of the association. He said 18- to 28-year-olds are going out to restaurants and returning to full-service restaurants as well. The association's study was aimed at offering insights to its members so they can adapt and adjust to serve customers.

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Restaurant Industry Tracks Breakfast Growth

Jeffrey said the work reflects how operators run their business and that they want to respect the recreational dollar customers spend in the restaurant industry. The breakfast trend is visible at Four Crowns Restaurant at 1030 McPhillips St, according to its owner Ravi Ramberran. He said many people now come for breakfast meetings instead of after-work meetings. Ramberran added that the restaurant does a lot of heavy breakfast sales, especially later breakfast sales and brunch.

The shift is also visible at Next Door in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood, which introduced an early-bird discount about a month ago. General manager Madeline Olvera said the standard breakfast is 15 dollars, but between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. any day of the week the breakfast sandwich is two dollars cheaper and comes with a drip coffee. The standard breakfast is three dollars cheaper and also comes with a drip coffee, she said.

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Olvera believes the discount has driven a lot of people to come in because many are starting to not be able to afford to eat out. She said that can have a big impact on friendships and community. Lori Wilkinson, a sociology professor at the University of Manitoba, said it is not so surprising that the Gen Z influx and breakfast growth are aligning.

Gen Z Relies On Breakfast Due To Work

She told CTV News that 64 per cent of Gen Z and millennials have two or more jobs in the gig economy, and that people need multiple jobs to make ends meet and may have no time to make breakfast. Wilkinson said the age group's number one meal preference is breakfast or brunch, including at a non-traditional hour. She added the group is also more likely to be living at home or in multiple-person housing situations.

While it may vary depending on location, she used the example of a 25-year-old who still lives at home. That situation accounts for 40 to 60 per cent of the millennial or Gen Z group, she said. Wilkinson noted it sounds weird to say, but those young people might have a little more spending money compared to other groups that maybe do not.

However, Wilkinson said it is most likely the former explanation: having two or three jobs to make ends meet. She feels it is a bad thing because a group of people may be working 60 or 70 hours a week. That is not really healthy, but they have to do it in order to make ends meet, she said. Wilkinson sees a real-life example in her own classes.

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Students Work Multiple Jobs For Survival

She estimated about 30 per cent of her students are not working one job but two. Some work overnight shifts while she teaches an 8:30 a.m. class. She described students coming from an overnight shift into her class looking like hell because they have been up all night, munching on their breakfast burrito. Wilkinson said that has become normalized, but it should not be normalized in society because it is too much work.

She added that people fought for human rights. The report included files from CTV Your Morning Winnipeg's Rachel Lagace.