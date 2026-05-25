Breakfast and Lunch Venture 'Toasted and Co.' Takes Off in Sudbury's South End

Toasted and Co. is a breakfast and lunch venture located in Sudbury's South End, owned by Sana Sharma and her partner, Simranjeet (Sam) Singh. The restaurant offers a simple menu featuring breakfast classics, burritos, omelettes, frittatas, and drinks, including coffee from Old Rock. They also have unique dishes like Eggs in Purgatory and sought-after sweet and savory crepes. Toasted and Co. offers vegan and gluten-free options with different diet symbols on the menu.

The building at 2121 Long Lake Rd. in Sudbury's South End has been home to various food ventures, including Chinese restaurants in the past. However, it is now the location of Toasted and Co., a breakfast and lunch venture that has gained popularity.

The venture is co-owned by Sana Sharma and her partner, Simranjeet (Sam) Singh. Sharma has experience in the breakfast food industry, having worked in a Barrie establishment before moving to Sudbury in 2022. She was inspired by the social time, rush, and breakfast choices of Canadians. Singh suggested opening something together in Sudbury, and after studying options and experimenting in the kitchen, they created a simple menu featuring breakfast classics, burritos, omelettes, frittatas, and drinks, including coffee from Old Rock.

The menu also includes unique dishes like Eggs in Purgatory and sought-after sweet and savory crepes. Toasted and Co. offers vegan and gluten-free options with different diet symbols on the menu. The restaurant has seating for about 25 customers and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The name 'Toasted and Co.' was chosen to be unique and not conflict with existing businesses.

The restaurant is located at 2121 Long Lake Rd. in Sudbury's South End and can be visited at ToastedandCo.com to learn more





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Breakfast Lunch Chinese Restaurants Breakfast Food Industry Barrie Establishment Canadian Breakfast Choices Social Time Rush Breakfast Spots Down South Avocado Toast Chicken Crepes Mimosas Gluten-Free Options Vegan Options Unique Dishes Simple Menu Breakfast Classics Burritos Omelettes Frittatas Seating For Customers Tables For Groups Of Two Four And Six South End Long Lake Rd. Community Leaders Program Anastasia Rioux Let's Eat!

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