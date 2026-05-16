Brazilian MMA Fighter's Journey to Success and Upcoming Fight

A Brazilian MMA fighter, who hails from the arid northeast of Brazil, shares his journey from an excellent start in Brazil to becoming a world champion and the challenges he faced in moving to the United States. He also discusses his upcoming fight and his thoughts on MMA organizations like MVP.

In the famous words of Rocky Balboa, ‘It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

’ is like that. A native of Brazil’s arid northeast, the now 40-year-old is mere days away from the most important fight of his career -- facing In his native Portuguese, Lins shared some of the challenges as well as the stubborn drive that brought him to this pivotal moment.

‘I had an excellent start to my MMA career in Brazil. I went 7-0 there. That’s when I caught the attention of my first international MMA organization -- Bellator. I debuted there in 2014.

At Bellator, I went 3-3. It wasn’t great, but I was able to show my talent, skills, and aggression. ’ It was enough to prompt him to move to the United States and start anew. A year after that, he was brought into the PFL on 20 days’ notice.

That one fight was the start of a dominant winning streak that culminated in becoming a champion, along with a nice $1 million check.

‘It completely changed my life. It made all my work, all the blood and tears, all the chances I took; all worth it. I was able to showcase my abilities in the best possible fashion. That year, in 2018, I came into the PFL as a heavyweight.

I had only fought as a light-heavyweight up to then. But I was highly confident. After entering the tournament through a side window, I scored three knockouts and one submission, wrapping up 2018 in a historic event at Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve. That’s when I became world champion.

Since then, I’ve been among the best heavyweights in the MMA world. I’ll always be thankful to the PFL. They changed not just my life, but also that of many other fighters. ’ He showed some interest.

It was a dream of mine. I signed with them in the middle of the COVID pandemic, in 2020. Things felt very uncertain around the world. In the UFC, he did well.

After starting out on two losses as a heavyweight, he took a little time to recalibrate. We decided he’d come back as a light-heavyweight. Things started working out again. He was healthier.

He won four in a row, including a KO against In 2024, the UFC chose not to renew him. He gets it. It’s their choice. But he’s also thankful to the UFC.

It was one of the best contracts he’s had in his life. Since then, he found time to rest and take care of his family in Brazil. A daughter was born. And he kept training the whole time.

There was the possibility of earning a paycheck in the Global Fight League, but nothing has materialized yet.

‘The GFL came around with great proposals, but I believe they bit more than they could chew. In the end, their cards were canceled. They lost credibility with that. It did bother me personally, since I had gone into training camp expecting to fight for them.

They mentioned a profit-sharing arrangement with the fighters. I hope that does take place, since we are the ones who make the show happen. We deserve proper payment and recognition. But my focus right now is on doing well within MVP.

’ A former UFC champion on a seven-fight KO streak, is an intimidating presence. Lins has been getting ready for him with his usual partners. At ATT, there’s never a shortage of talented big guys.

‘I’ve been training at American Top Team since 2017. It’s my home here in the U.S. I worked on my wrestling, muay thai, strength and conditioning, and boxing. I’ve only worked with boxing coach Ivan de Oliveira for three years. But during that time, he’s added much to my abilities.

American Top Team has athletes from every part of the world, so there are several training partners with Francis’ size and style, guys like Ferreira and dos Santos have failed to defeat Ngannou’s devastating power. Nonetheless, Lins feels confident about his own future as well as MVP’s.

‘I have a one-bout contract. It’s just to fight Francis. I see myself as the winner. I’m going to shock the world.

I would love to sign a multi-fight contract with them. Our sport needs organizations like MVP that are already changing things in boxing. I believe this is the first of many MMA events they’ll be putting on.





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