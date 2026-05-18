Brazilian Kohei(Nkuta) defeats Cuban Luis(Moraes) in controversial ending

Brazilian Kohei(Nkuta) outmaneuvered Cuban Luis(Moraes) in a highly competitive fight. Moraes secured a rear-naked choke in the final second of the fight but the controversy was mainly due to the duration of the choke hold past the bell.

on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, Brazilian featherweight fighter Kohei (Nkuta) defeated Cuban lightweight fighter Luis( Moraes ) in a controversial ending. Kohei secured a rear-naked choke in the final second of the fight which caused controversy as Kohei was already on the ground and was being dominated.

Moraes held on to the choke even for a few seconds after the bell, despite the referee’s intervention. Sterling [claimed] that Kohei was robbed and blamed the referee for bad officiating while calling out Moraes for foul play





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UFC MMA Fight Kohei Moraes Elbow

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