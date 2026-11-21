Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in intensive care at DF Star hospital in Brasilia with an acute intestinal obstruction. He remains clinically stable but has a gastric tube for nutritional support and no discharge date.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in intensive care with an intestinal obstruction, the hospital treating him said Saturday, in another health setback for the far-right leader convicted of plotting a coup.

Bolsonario Hospitalized With Intestinal Obstruction

The 71-year-old, who is under house arrest, was admitted Friday to DF Star hospital in Brasilia, where doctors diagnosed an acute obstructive abdomen. He remains clinically stable, conscious, alert and breathing spontaneously, the hospital said in a medical bulletin. Doctors have inserted a gastric tube to provide nutritional support, it said, adding that there was no expected discharge date. Bolsonaro's son Carlos, a senator-elect, described a night of vomiting and pain.

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I'm not a doctor, but I've never seen him like this, he wrote on X, suggesting that his father might need another operation, potentially his tenth in less than eight years. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized visits from Bolsonaro's children Carlos, Jair Renan and Laura, as well as his stepdaughter Leticia, throughout his hospital stay, but barred cell phones and cameras.

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Bolsonaro, president from 2019 through 2022, has suffered repeated abdominal complications since being stabbed during the 2018 election campaign and has undergone several operations. He was sentenced last year to 27 years in prison for attempting to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. After several months behind bars, he was transferred to house arrest in March because of his health problems.

The Supreme Court is due to consider next month the constitutionality of a law reducing prison sentences for Bolsonaro and others convicted over the coup plot. Bolsonaro's eldest son Flavio ran in the presidential election last month against Lula, but failed to unseat the veteran leftist. Flavio Bolsonaro fled to the United States shortly after the election with his immediate family. The health incident has drawn immediate attention from Bolsonaro's family, particularly his son Carlos Bolsonaro, who is a senator-elect.

Son Describes Father Severe Vomiting And Pain

Carlos described a difficult night for his father, characterized by severe vomiting and intense pain. He shared these details on the social media platform X, revealing the severity of the situation to the public and his followers. Senator-elect Carlos was candid about the gravity of the situation, stating, I'm not a doctor, but I've never seen him like this.

He suggested that his father might require another operation, potentially the tenth surgical procedure Bolsonaro has undergone in less than eight years. This remark highlights the frequency of medical interventions the former president has endured in recent years. The Supreme Court has taken specific measures regarding visitors during this hospitalization. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized visits from Bolsonaro's children, including Carlos, Jair Renan, and Laura, as well as his stepdaughter Leticia.

These visits are permitted throughout the hospital stay, but strict security protocols are in place. Visitors are explicitly barred from bringing cell phones and cameras into the facility. This restriction is intended to maintain order and privacy within the hospital, ensuring that the medical team can work without interference or unauthorized media access during a critical period of Bolsonaro's care. Bolsonaro has suffered a history of abdominal complications since he was stabbed during the 2018 election campaign.

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Legal History And Prison Sentence Details

The initial injury has led to multiple surgeries and ongoing health issues that have impacted his ability to serve time in a standard prison environment. His medical history is extensive and has been a central factor in his recent legal battles and confinement status. Legally, Bolsonaro faces significant consequences for his actions after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to remain in power illegally.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider next month the constitutionality of a law that could reduce prison sentences for Bolsonaro and others convicted in connection with the coup plot. The political fallout from the 2022 election continues to resonate in Brazilian politics. Bolsonaro's eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, ran against Lula in the presidential election last month. He failed to unseat the veteran leftist leader, marking a significant defeat for the Bolsonaro political family.

Following the election, Flavio Bolsonaro fled to the United States with his immediate family. This move has raised questions about the future of the Bolsonaro political dynasty and their activities within and outside of Brazil. The family's departure has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing political tensions in the region. As Bolsonaro's health situation evolves, the combination of legal proceedings and medical emergencies creates a volatile environment.

International Observers Watch Medical Developments

The international community and domestic observers are closely watching the developments. The outcome of his medical treatment and the upcoming Supreme Court decisions will likely have lasting impacts on Brazilian politics. The hospital's statement emphasized that doctors are monitoring his condition closely. The insertion of the gastric tube is a temporary measure to sustain him while the underlying intestinal issues are addressed.

There is no clear timeline for his recovery or discharge, leaving his supporters and critics alike in a state of uncertainty. Carlos Bolsonaro's public updates serve as the primary source of information for many Brazilians. His emotional account of his father's suffering has galvanized some supporters while drawing criticism from opponents. The situation underscores the polarized nature of Brazilian society and the intense focus on the former president's fate.