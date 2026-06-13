Brazil Aims to Reclaim Glory Against Morocco in World Cup Opener

In their 2026 World Cup opener, Brazil, under foreign coach Carlo Ancelotti, seeks to return to the top after years of disappointment, while Morocco hopes to build on its historic semifinal run as the two teams prepare for a symbolic clash at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil and Morocco are set to face off in a highly anticipated World Cup group stage match, carrying the weight of history, expectations, and evolving narratives for both nations.

For Brazil, the five-time champions, the tournament represents a chance to reclaim past glory, having not won the title since 2002 and failing to advance beyond the quarterfinals in most subsequent editions, a stretch highlighted by the devastating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany on home soil in 2014. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the first non-Brazilian to lead the Seleção at a World Cup, brings a distinguished resume, having won a record five UEFA Champions League titles and league championships in all five major European leagues.

Ancelotti acknowledged the immense pressure of the role, noting it may even surpass that of a nation's president, and emphasized Brazil's ambition to return to the pinnacle of football. The squad features a blend of experienced stars like the recovering Neymar, who is not expected to play in the opener due to a calf injury, and rising talents such as Vinícius Júnior, who declared the team is ready to compete at the highest level once more.

Morocco, the African champions, arrives as a celebrated underdog, having made history as the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals in the previous edition, where they fell 2-0 to France. Their continental title in January came with controversy after a forfeit victory in the final due to Senegal's protest, but captain Achraf Hakimi stated that in modern football, there are no small teams, and his side is fully capable of testing Brazil.

The two nations have met once before at a World Cup, a 1998 group stage match Brazil won 3-0 with goals from Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Bebeto. That era's iconic celebrations, like Bebeto's baby-rocking gesture, are remembered fondly, and current players noted that goal celebrations, including dancing, remain permissible under FIFA's rules, allowing Brazil to express its joyful style.

The friendly relationship between Brazil captain Marquinhos and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, both Paris Saint-Germain teammates who recently won the Champions League together, will be set aside for the duration of the match, as they each aim to secure victory for their country. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where high temperatures around 31°C (88°F) are expected.

While Brazilian fans are divided-some hopeful, others demanding a title-Ancelotti expressed confidence in his squad's feeling and readiness. Morocco's captain, while respectful of Brazil's legacy, asserted that the Seleção remains a passionate, football-loving nation with great qualities, and his team is prepared to challenge them. This opener thus encapsulates a crossroads for Brazilian football and the continued rise of an African powerhouse, making it a compelling encounter from the tournament's first days





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