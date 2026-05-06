Bravery in Chilliwack: Store Clerk Thwarts Armed Robbery Attempt at Padmore's Quick Stop

A courageous convenience store employee in Chilliwack successfully deterred an armed robber, leaving the suspect empty-handed and prompting an RCMP investigation.

In the quiet residential and commercial stretches of Chilliwack , a dramatic confrontation unfolded on the evening of Monday, May 4, 2026, at a local landmark known as Padmore's Quick Stop .

Around 8:50 p.m., the normal rhythm of the convenience store was shattered when an unidentified man entered the premises with the intent to commit a robbery. The situation escalated rapidly as the individual, who had initially attempted to conceal his identity with a mask, approached the service counter. With a sudden and threatening movement, the man produced what appeared to be a firearm or a highly realistic replica handgun, pointing it directly at the employee on duty, Jennifer Burnside.

He issued a stern demand, ordering her to 'empty the till' and hand over all the cash available in the register. The atmosphere was one of immediate tension, as the presence of a weapon typically creates a state of panic and compliance in such high-stress environments.

However, Jennifer Burnside proved to be an exception to the rule. In a display of remarkable composure and bravery, she refused to be intimidated by the assailant. Burnside later recounted the experience with a surprising level of calm, stating that she did not feel a genuine threat that the man would actually shoot her. Her mental fortitude was rooted in a deep sense of loyalty toward the family that owns and operates the store.

She reflected that the owners work incredibly hard to maintain their business and serve the community, and she simply decided that she would not allow anyone to steal the fruits of their labor. She mentioned that 'there isn't much that scares me' when reflecting on the encounter. While the suspect believed he had the upper hand, Burnside remained focused.

As soon as the robber turned his back or shifted his attention, she acted decisively by pressing the store's security alarm button, effectively signaling for help and alerting the system to the crime in progress. The sudden activation of the security system caught the perpetrator off guard. Realizing that his window of opportunity was closing and that law enforcement would soon be descending upon the location, the suspect fled the scene in a hurry.

He left the store empty-handed, failing to secure any of the cash he had demanded. Following the incident, the owners of Padmore's Quick Stop took the proactive step of releasing security footage to the public. The video provides critical evidence, showing the suspect in two different states: first, wearing a mask to hide his features, and later, as he approached the store, appearing with his face completely uncovered.

This detail is pivotal for investigators and the local community, as it provides a clear visual record of the man's appearance, which could lead to a swift identification. The Chilliwack RCMP responded promptly to the report of the attempted robbery on Menzies Avenue. While frontline officers initially handled the scene, the case has since been transferred to the Chilliwack General Investigative Support Section for a more comprehensive probe.

Police have confirmed that a lone individual is the primary suspect in the incident. Investigators are now meticulously reviewing the security clips and seeking any additional leads from the public. The RCMP has emphasized that any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to locating the suspect and ensuring that he is brought to justice.

Community members who may recognize the man in the videos or who were in the vicinity of Menzies Avenue at the time of the crime are being urged to come forward. This incident highlights both the vulnerabilities of small business owners and the incredible resilience of the individuals who work within these establishments. The bravery shown by Jennifer Burnside serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit when faced with intimidation.

As the investigation continues, the community is encouraged to remain vigilant and support local businesses. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 604-792-4611, specifically referencing police file 2026-18291. By working together, the residents of Chilliwack and the RCMP hope to resolve this matter and maintain the safety and security of their neighborhood, ensuring that such bold criminal attempts do not go unpunished





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