Brandt Snedeker Wins Myrtle Beach Classic, Surprises with PGA Championship Spot

Brandt Snedeker, seeking his first PGA Tour win in nearly eight years, poured in the birdies on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 66 to win the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. The victory earned him a surprising spot in the PGA Championship and a closer look at his American players the rest of the year.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker poured in the birdies on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 66 to win the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in nearly eight years, earning a surprising spot in the PGA Championship.

And now the Presidents Cup captain will get a closer look at his American players the rest of the year. The victory should get him into high-profile tournaments the 45-year-old Snedeker might not have been expecting. Snedeker drove into the right trees on the 18th hole at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, pitched out to the fairway and two-putted from 30 feet for bogey.

"I feel amazing," said Snedeker, whose last win was Wyndham Championship in 2018. "I feel so lucky to still be out here still doing what I love to do. To have a chance to win a golf tournament at my age and to be able to pull it out is something super special. I’m just so pumped.





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Brandt Snedeker PGA Tour Myrtle Beach Classic Presidents Cup American Players

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