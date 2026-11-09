Brandon Hall Requests GoFundMe for Sixth Child Amid Vow of Poverty

Former child star Brandon Bug Hall asks fans for financial help before his sixth child arrives, sparking debate over his vow of poverty and off-grid lifestyle in Arkansas.

Former child star Brandon Hall, widely known by his nickname Bug, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his growing family ahead of the birth of their sixth child. The 41-year-old actor, who has lived off-the-grid in Arkansas since leaving Hollywood, stated that his wife Jill Marie DeGroff is less than a month away from delivering.

Hall admitted that he is currently facing financial difficulties, including bills for phone service, propane for their camper, and an unexpected fee for an electric hookup service. He explained that he is only a few materials short of having their rural Arkansas residence fully operational, marking the first time he has sought public donations since taking a vow of poverty six years ago.

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Off-Grid Lifestyle and Financial Struggles

Hall, who married DeGroff in 2017, moved his family to an area near Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 2020 to live as a radical Catholic extremist. Since the relocation, the family has primarily resided in a campervan equipped with a water well and a generator. Hall had previously expressed intentions to build a permanent house and live completely off the grid, avoiding modern conveniences and societal norms.

Despite his commitment to this lifestyle, Hall acknowledged that the impending arrival of baby six has created urgent needs. He wrote on the fundraising page that he always viewed his financial situation as a personal choice and did not wish to burden others unless absolutely necessary. He noted that avoiding such requests for six years was a point of pride, but the current circumstances left him with no other option.

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Public Backlash and Criticism

The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from online users who question the wisdom of expanding the family while struggling to pay basic bills. Many commenters advised Hall to abandon his pride and secure traditional employment to support his children. One critic wrote that it is embarrassing to see someone continue to impregnate their wife when they cannot keep their existing family afloat.

Other detractors suggested that Hall should move to a small town and use his skills to get a job like everyone else. Some viewed the combination of taking a vow of poverty and then asking for donations as contradictory and hypocritical. Critics argued that his lifestyle choices were not sustainable and that his family deserved more stability than what his current arrangement provides.

Responses to Critics and Family Plans

Hall responded defiantly to those demanding he get a real job, insisting that his situation is by choice. He mentioned that if a specific financial need arises, he is willing to take odd jobs for cash to fulfill that need. He also discussed his educational plans for his five children, stating that they are being homeschooled because he considers formal school to be nonsense.

Furthermore, Hall indicated that he would strongly discourage his children from attending college when they grow up. He celebrated the upcoming birth on social media, referring to the new child as an heir and noting that it was his wife's fifth delivery, with three of them being all-natural births. His use of the word heir sparked additional debate among followers who questioned his perspective on gender and family roles.

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Legal History and Future Steps

Hall's journey to Arkansas was not without legal challenges. In 2020, he was arrested in Texas for allegedly huffing air duster cans. Police found him in a hotel room surrounded by cans, leading to a misdemeanor possession charge for inhaling a volatile chemical. More recently, he faced arrest in April of this year for failing to appear in court for a date set in December 2024.

As the birth of the sixth child approaches, Hall continues to rely on his online community for support. He expressed that his family is overjoyed with their current location despite the hardships. The immediate next step is the completion of their living arrangements and the preparation for the arrival of the new baby, with Hall hoping to resolve the remaining financial gaps before the due date.