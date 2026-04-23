Brandon Hagel Embraces Villain Role as Lightning and Canadiens Clash

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel is emerging as a key player and emotional spark in the first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, known for his physical play, scoring ability, and willingness to engage in fights. He anticipates a hostile reception in Montreal but welcomes the challenge.

Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning is rapidly becoming a central figure in the heated first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens . His performance in Game 2, a 3-2 overtime victory for the Lightning, was particularly noteworthy, featuring a goal, an assist, and a spirited fight with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky .

This earned him a rare Gordie Howe hat trick – a goal, an assist, and a fight – a first in Tampa Bay Lightning franchise history during the playoffs. Hagel’s willingness to engage physically and emotionally has quickly made him a target for the Bell Centre crowd, a stark contrast to the enthusiastic reception he received during last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off when representing Canada.

The 27-year-old forward from Saskatoon isn’t shying away from the anticipated hostile environment in Game 3 on Friday. He acknowledges the reception will be different, but expresses excitement about playing in the iconic Montreal arena, regardless of being the visiting team.

Hagel’s impact extends beyond scoring and fighting; he’s a key penalty killer and plays a crucial role in neutralizing the Canadiens’ top line, comprised of Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield, who have struggled to produce offensively during the series. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper emphasizes that Hagel’s willingness to do anything to win, regardless of the task, defines his character and makes him a vital pulse of the team.

Cooper also notes that Hagel was universally liked by the Canadian fans during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but understands he’s now positioned as the opposing force. Hagel’s journey to becoming a prominent NHL player is a testament to his resilience and determination. He faced early setbacks, including being undrafted in the Western Hockey League, released by the Buffalo Sabres after a late-round selection, and overlooked during a tryout with the Canadiens.

He eventually broke into the league with the Chicago Blackhawks before being acquired by the Lightning in a significant trade in 2022. His ability to overcome these obstacles has shaped him into the versatile and emotionally charged player he is today. The incident with Slafkovsky, where Hagel goaded him into a fight and then taunted him, highlights his competitive spirit and willingness to embrace a villainous role.

Veteran winger Corey Perry lauded Hagel as an emotional leader, praising his all-around contributions. Hagel’s story is one of perseverance, and his current performance in the playoffs is solidifying his status as a key player for the Lightning and a captivating figure in the series





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Brandon Hagel Tampa Bay Lightning Montreal Canadiens NHL Playoffs Hockey Juraj Slafkovsky Jon Cooper Gordie Howe Hat Trick

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