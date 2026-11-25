Sarah Peto has been promoted to captain, becoming the first woman in the 143-year history of Brandon Fire and Emergency Services to hold the role. She says she hopes to make the path easier for other women in the fire service.

Sarah Peto has been promoted to captain, becoming the first female in the 143-year history of Brandon Fire and Emergency Services to hold that rank.

Sarah Peto Promoted to Captain

The promotion was announced on November 25, 2026. Peto told CTV News the recognition was a special moment. She said she never saw herself in such a position when she started as a firefighter. Peto said she worked hard over the years toward the role.

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She called it a privilege to represent her department in this position. She also said it is important to have people who do not fit the normal stereotypes visible in leadership and emergency services. Peto became a firefighter because it was the ultimate way to give back to the community. She wanted to help people in their time of need.

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She said she has faced a lot of barriers throughout her career. She hopes that having broken through, it will be easier for the next group of women who want to make this a career. Peto said, I think just like every person in emergency services, you just want to leave it a little bit better for the people coming behind you.

She hopes to look back and know that she was the first to walk through some doors or face challenges. She also hopes to influence others in the fire service to make it a more welcoming and better working environment. Now in her new role, she wants to lead in the best way possible. She wants to ensure more people in her department have a great career and enjoy being a firefighter as much as she does.

For the future generation of firefighters, she wants people to know this can be a challenging job but also extremely rewarding. Peto said, If you talk to a lot of firefighters, it is the best job in the world and it is an opportunity to have a really rewarding journey in your life. Stick with it and I hope that anybody wanting to pursue this career really looks hard at it and uses that opportunity.

Her promotion was shared on Instagram by Brandon Fire and Emergency Services. The post included a photo of Peto and was uploaded on November 25, 2026. The announcement comes as other news stories are making headlines. These include the rescue of a deer from a frozen river by Clandeboye firefighters.

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