Brandon Bussi's Unlikely Rise: From Bruins Castoff to Hurricanes Star

How an overlooked free agent goalie, after years in the Bruins' system, became a record-setting rookie for the Hurricanes despite being too old for the Calder Trophy.

Brandon Bussi 's journey to NHL prominence with the Carolina Hurricanes is a story of perseverance and seizing unexpected opportunities. After spending years in the Boston Bruins' system without a single NHL call-up, Bussi sought a change of scenery.

He found it in Florida, or so he thought, before being claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes just before the 2025-26 season. Carolina needed goaltending insurance after Pyotr Kochetkov's injury, and Bussi's path took a decisive turn. He started the season as a backup but quickly ascended to a starting role, setting multiple NHL records for wins in his first games and helping the Hurricanes dominate the Eastern Conference.

Despite his stellar performance-31 wins, a 2.47 GAA, and a .895 save percentage in 39 games-Bussi is ineligible for the Calder Trophy due to age restrictions, highlighting how late bloomers like him, reminiscent of Connor Hellebuyck, often follow unconventional routes through junior hockey and college before achieving NHL success. Bussi's rise is particularly remarkable given his development timeline.

Unlike top prospects, he didn't dominate early; instead, he found his stride at age 20 with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, which earned him a spot at Western Michigan University. There, under coaches Andy Murray and Pat Ferschweiler, he refined his game in a strong program that emphasized both professional preparation and academic discipline. His junior year culminated in a national championship run, and shortly after, he signed with the Bruins.

After a solid but overlooked stint with Providence, where he ranked fourth in franchise wins, Bussi's career gained momentum only when Carolina gave him his first real NHL chance. His 6-foot-4 frame, aggressive style, and right-catching style have made him a key part of the Hurricanes' defensive structure, which suppresses shots effectively. The narrative also touches on broader themes: the challenges for older rookies, the importance of organizational patience, and how waiver claims can alter a team's fortunes.

Bussi's records-including 10 wins in 11 games and 25 wins in 29 games-underscore his immediate impact. Yet, despite his age and lack of Calder eligibility, his contributions are invaluable to a Stanley Cup-contending Hurricanes team. His journey from Tier II junior hockey (Amarillo Bulls) through the NCHC to the NHL serves as an inspiration for undrafted and late-blooming players, proving that development paths vary and opportunities can arise when least expected.

Carolina's decision to carry three goalies and Bussi's resilience in the face of Kochetkov's injuries ultimately defined a breakout season that few saw coming





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