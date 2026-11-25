Jasjeet Singh, 29, was arrested and charged with extortion after allegedly setting fire to a Brampton business, causing $100,000 in damages during an ongoing campaign of threats against a victim.

Jasjeet Singh, a 29-year-old man from Brampton, has been arrested and charged following a serious extortion investigation conducted by Peel Regional Police. The charges come after a series of escalating threats and violent acts targeting a local business owner and his family.

Singh appeared in court for a bail hearing following his arrest on October 9. The investigation began in April when police received reports that a male victim was receiving ongoing demands for money. According to law enforcement, the victim was subjected to a sustained campaign of intimidation and coercion by the accused. Police stated that the threats made against the victim were severe and multifaceted.

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Arson Threats Target Victim Family

The victim was allegedly threatened with violence directed at his family members, his home, his business, and his personal property. These threats created an atmosphere of fear and instability for the victim and his household. The situation escalated significantly on September 5, at approximately 4:45 a.m., when officers responded to a fire at the victim's business premises. Responding officers arrived to find a significant blaze that had been deliberately started on the property.

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Police reported that a suspect had attended the business location prior to the fire. The suspect allegedly poured a flammable liquid, believed to be gasoline, near a garage door. This act was followed by the ignition of the liquid, which caused a substantial fire inside the premises. The fire resulted in extensive damage to the business and nearby vehicles.

Authorities have estimated the total cost of damages to be approximately $100,000. The destruction of the business property represents a major financial loss for the victim and underscores the severity of the criminal activity. On October 9, investigators located and arrested Jasjeet Singh, 29, of Brampton. He was immediately charged with extortion in connection with the investigation.

Brampton Suspect Charged With Extortion

The arrest brought a temporary pause to the threat against the victim, but police emphasized that the investigation remains active. Singh was transported to court for a bail hearing shortly after his arrest. The legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities continue to build their case against the accused. The court appearance was a key step in the judicial process following the serious nature of the charges.

Peel Regional Police confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and pursue leads related to the extortion and arson. The Major Crimes Unit is leading the inquiry into these complex criminal activities. Authorities are urging anyone with further information about this case to come forward.

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Members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have relevant information are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit directly. The contact number for the Major Crimes Unit is 905-453-2121, extension 2290. Police encourage witnesses to provide any details that could assist in the continued investigation and ensure justice is served for the victim.